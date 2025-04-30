Mets April Gems Continue

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — At this juncture of the season and as a franchise the Mets have established a historic April, 19-7 overall and 13-1 at Citi Field. Tuesday night, there was no debate they are the best team in baseball (21-9) after beginning a brief three-game homestand and opening series 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

And the numbers will catch you. A team ERA MLB-best 2.29 ERA, allowing four or fewer runs in each of their first 30 games. The Mets 19-7 in April, a franchise record. The pitching staff have allowed four or fewer runs in each of their first 30 games and striking out 160 which is tied for fourth in MLB.

They pitch, score runs (34), and hit (39) in their last four games. Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte hit two-run homers, and Pete Alonso with his solo home run (#7) in the 4th inning, tied for fifth place as the Mets all-time RBI leader.

Consider also, Marte is in that platoon position and with Bradon Nimmo getting the night off because he was not feeling well, coming off a franchise tying nine-RBI game the day before in Washington DC, it shows the Mets have depth at every position.

It shows the Mets will be more than a long shot this year to play deep baseball in October.

And unless something goes wrong between now and then they have to be considered a World Series team. True there is a long way to October and serious looks at the standings usually become a routine after Memorial Day.

However the Mets as a team are showing minimal flaws with their at-bats, rotation, bullpen, and defense and all signs of a championship team. They scored eight runs innings two-through-four. Lindor in the fourth turned a defensive gem into an infield double play. Tyrone Taylor grabbed a Lourdes Gurriel Jr., line drive before it got past the warning track in left center and slid to get the ball.

That got 35,219 fans believing more and David Peterson (2-1) had another quality start (one-run, five innings) as the pen took over.

“There’s a lot to like about the offense right now,” said manager Carlos Mendoza. “Not chasing, everybody seems like they’re clicking, a lot of two-hit RBI, executing their bats, doing damage when we need too”

The manager is getting production one-through-nine. The mentality is taking the proper approach, but there is a feeling the Mets are the team to beat, quite different from last year at this time when Mendoza in his rookie year saw a team struggling before a sudden resurgence in mid June.

He said the Lindor and Taylor plays were what you call a big league inning. He said Alonso also had a defensive game to go along with his 2-for-3 night, home run, and two runs scored.

“That inning was I’ve never seen something like that,”said Peterson, who saw three defensive gems in the fourth that could have gone for hits. “Pete was great at first today. The defense was spectacular and it’s always nice when they jump on something like that and give you some cushion.”

It was the Mets eighth consecutive win at Citi Field, their best start in 30 games since 2006. And never mind the April success because the Mets know there is a long way to October. Though the difference is their ability to make those defensive gems and huge hits.

“You want to play well in front of your fan base,” Mendoza said. “We have a long ways to go.”

Alonso made two nice defensive stops to which Mendoza said he has known that capability for a long time. Alonso, though when asked about the RBI accomplishment said it was “awesome.”

“Hell yeah, we’ve had such a tremendous amount of guys come through this organization who were just absolute ballers. To be on that list, that’s really cool.”

And to know that Juan Soto has not got off to a great April start, (0-for-3, strikeout.)

Regardless, Soto is patient and nothing is wrong as every at-bat gets attention.

But what is getting attention is a Mets team with one more game in April, Wednesday night at Citi Field. And they intend to continue establishing club records.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

