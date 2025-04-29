Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Tuesdays at the ballpark for a Major League Baseball player is just another normal day filled with mental and physical pre-game preparation followed up by intense competition.

But for Francisco Lindor, the New York Mets’ superstar arrives at Citi Field on Tuesdays with additional plans on his busy agenda, hosting ‘Lindor Smile Tuesdays.’

The mission of the multiple-time LatinoMVP award winner’s special initiative is “to educate youth on the importance of dental hygiene, maintaining a routine and leading a healthy lifestyle,” listed on The Amazin’ Mets Foundation’s official website which you can visit at AmazinMetsFoundation.org.

“Participants have the chance to meet Francisco Lindor, learn about his dental hygiene routine, and attend a Mets game. The participating youth also learn tips to healthy dental hygiene from local dentists and receive dental care packages and Mets swag.”

To start up the 2025 season edition of ‘Lindor Smile Tuesdays,’ the 31-year-old of Caguas, Puerto Rico along with the Mets hosted children from the SunRise Association before New York opened up a three-game set Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which the Mets won by a final score of 8-3—WATCH: ‘Smile Tuesdays with Francisco Lindor’

The Sunrise Association is a grantee partner of AMF that contributes to the local community by running free summer day camps for children who are battling cancer along with their siblings, information provided by the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.

Tuesday’s memorable visit to Citi Field for the kids also included a lesson from Dr. Howard Livers, DDS, pertaining to dental hygiene tips.

