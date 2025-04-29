Yankees’ Prospect Rafael Flores Continues to Impress in Double-A

Image Credit: MiLB

BRIDGEWATER, NJ — From an undrafted prospect to the Yankees’ Minor League Player of the Year, Rafael Flores has endured one of the most impressive journeys in the pros. Now with the 2025 season kicking off, he finds himself on a pathway straight to the Bronx.

Flores, a proud Mexican-American out of Rio Hondo College in Whittier, California went undrafted in the 2022 MLB Entry Draft and found himself just short of his goal to play professional baseball. According to accounts, the Anaheim native was supposed to be selected by the Yankees in the later rounds of the draft, but the plans fell through as he was left unsigned. A few weeks later, however, the Yankees took a chance, signing him to a minor league contract on July 25, 2022. He has remained within the organization since.

At Rio Hondo during his sophomore season, Flores put up impressive numbers, batting .348 over 28 games with 36 RBI and 20 runs scored.

Primarily a catcher, he has made numerous appearances over the years at first base as well amongst a catching-heavy Yankees farm system. His defensive abilities likely also led to the organization gaining interest in the young slugger.

As an undrafted signing, Flores started low in the Yankees farm system, and in 2022, made his Florida Complex League debut with the Yankees’ Rookie Ball team. His tenure with them would not last long, however, as he played in just four games before the shortened season came to a close. Despite his limited time, he still mashed two home runs with six RBI in just those four games, earning him a major step up at the start of the 2023 season.

In 2023, Flores did not just move up to Low-A ball with the Tampa Tarpons, instead, he was sent directly to High-A Hudson Valley after just four games of professional baseball played. Already fast-tracked in just his second season, Flores shined with the Renegades. With near-perfect fielding percentages of .995 at catcher and .998 at first base (average minor league fielding percentages have been in the .960-.970)—Flores showed impressive work at both positions and proved to be a versatile option for Hudson Valley.

He remained in A+ for the entire 2023 season, playing in 105 games, batting .259 with 99 hits on the season.

His performance with Hudson Valley was impressive enough for a non-roster invite to Spring Training ahead of the 2024 season in which he made appearances in just two games, but was selected for the inaugural Spring Breakout game which featured top prospects from all 30 MLB teams. Flores relieved Ben Rice (now Major Leaguer) at the catching position late in that given game.

After spring camp, Flores made his way back to Hudson Valley, but early in May, he was sent to the IL due to an injury. Luckily, Flores spent just the minimum seven days out before making his way back to the field. In 58 games to open the season with the Renegades, he hit .285, mashing six home runs with a .870 OBP. In late June, Flores was promoted to Double-A Somerset where he finished the season after hitting 15 home runs with 33 RBI on 66 hits in 66 games.

His strong performance earned him the 2024 Kevin Lawn Awards as the Yankees’ Minor League “Position Player of the Year”.

Due to his success in just his third season after going undrafted, Flores was invited back to Spring Training and had ten appearances before entering the 2025 season back with the Patriots. He also was named the Yankees’ No. 16 ranked prospect in the organization in his first feature on an MLB top prospects list.

So far, Flores, 24, is off to a hot start with four home runs to open the 2025 season. He is batting .266 and has been splitting time at catcher with Antonio Gomez who just recently earned a call up from Hudson Valley after a successful campaign last season.

Despite Flores’ hot start and repeated success, AAA Scranton currently has four almost or MLB-ready catchers with no room to move, and only one of which is on the 40-man roster.

He will undoubtedly earn his call soon and his story from going undrafted to a top prospect is one that should be noted. He has a strong future ahead of him. The question is not if he will get the opportunity to be on the big stage… it’s when.

