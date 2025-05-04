Baseball Is Very Different from Other Sports – Muy Diferente el Beisbol a los Otros Deportes

The Egyptian Pharaohs and Their Religious Rites Five Thousand Years Ago

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Is there any other sport, besides baseball, that, by rule, requires an entire team to rest nine times in each game, and even more times if it’s in extra innings?

Don’t tell me it’s softball, because that’s old baseball; that’s how baseball began to be played.

Nor is there any other sport, after baseball, that requires one of the defensive players, the catcher, to remain outside the regulation area.

Since it was invented with the experience of cricket and rounders, which come from religious rites, through which the Egyptian pharaohs prayed to the god Osiris for fertility for women and for the cultivated fields, baseball is nothing like other sports.

There are huge differences between baseball and other sports.

Most other sports can end in at most six ways, including forfeit and force majeure. Well, in baseball, there are 44 such ways.

My dear friend and fellow journalist, Gerardo Blanco, was kind enough to help me with this work, explaining how other sports end.

Thanks to Gerardo, on behalf of the readers. And a hug.

This is what Gero wrote:

Any sports competition can end due to forfeit or by a major event, in addition to the causes cited here.

Basketball

The team with the most points wins after four periods, which can be 10 minutes each (FIBA rules) or 12 (NBA).

In the event of a tie during regulation time, five successive minutes of overtime are played until a winner is established.

Soccer

The team with the most goals during the 90-minute regulation time wins.

In the event of a tie, the game stands and there is no need for a shootout.

If it is a single-elimination game and the game ends in a tie, the game can be decided in several ways, according to the championship rules.

1) Two 15-minute overtime periods are played, and the team that breaks the tie and scores the most goals wins.

2) If the tie persists, the game is resolved by penalty kicks.

3) You can also go directly to penalty kicks, without playing the two overtime periods.

Tennis

In most tournaments, the team that wins two out of three sets wins. In Grand Slams, you must win three out of five sets.

Each set is won by the team that wins six games and has a lead of at least two games. This means that a player can win a set 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, or 6-4.

If the score is tied at six games per side, the set is decided in a seven-point tiebreak, and you must win by two or more points.

Football

The team with the most points in the four 15-minute quarters wins.

If the score is tied, they play two 10-minute overtime periods. If the team with initial possession scores a touchdown (a six-point play), they win the game by sudden death.

If the score is still tied after both overtimes, the game ends in a tie.

In postseason games, 10-minute overtimes are played until one team wins. There are no ties.

Volleyball

The team that wins three of five sets wins.

Each set is to 25 points, and a team must gain a lead of two or more points to win.

The fifth set is to 15 points and must also be won by two or more points.

Rugby

At the end of 80 minutes, the team with the most points wins. If there is a tie, they play a five-minute overtime.

The 44 Ways of Baseball

Up to the 27th Out or More, in Extra Innings

9 Fair Flies to one of the nine defenders.

8 Foul Flies to eight of the defenders, except in center field. It is not impossible, but very difficult, for the center fielder to get an out with a foul fly ball.

1 Strikeout, out by the catcher.

1 Strikeout, out 23.

5 Single Outs, 13, 43, 53, 63, 93.

16 Double Plays, 643, 463, 543, 363, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 82, 83, 84, 85, 72, 74, 75.

1 Forfeit.

1 Left on the field by any means.

1 By knockout.

2 Due to bad weather, technical reasons, or public order, to prevent tragedies. In other words, a major event.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

Los Faraones Egipcios, y Sus Ritos Religiosos Hace Cinco Mil Años

Enorme Diferencia Entre Finales del Beisbol y los Otros Deportes

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Hay otro deporte, además del beisbol, que, por Reglas, mande a descansar a todo un equipo nueve veces en cada juego, y más veces si es extra-innings?

No me digas que el softbol, porque eso es beisbol antiguo, así se comenzó a jugar el beisbol.

Tampoco hay otro deporte, después del beisbol, que obligue a permanecer fuera del área reglamentaria a uno de los jugadores a la defensiva, el catcher.

Como fue inventado con la experiencia del cricket y el rounders, que provienen de ritos religiosos, con los cuales los faraones egipcios pedían al Dios Osiris, fertilidad para las mujeres y para el campo sembrado, el beisbol se parece en nada a los demás deportes.

Hay diferencias enormes entre el beisbol y el resto.

La mayoría de los otros deportes pueden terminar, cuando mucho de seis maneras, incluso forfeit y causa de fuerza mayor. Pues en el beisbol son 44 esas formas.

Mi querido amigo y compañero del periodismo, Gerardo Blanco, tuvo la gentileza de ayudarme en este trabajo, explicando cómo terminan otras especialidades.

Gracias a Gerardo, en nombre de los lectores. Y un abrazo.

Así escribió Gero:

Toda competencia deportiva puede terminar por forfeit o por fuerza mayor, además de las causas citadas aquí.

Baloncesto

Gana el equipo con más puntos, después de cuatro tiempos, que pueden ser de 10 minutos cada uno (regla FIBA) o de 12 (NBA).

En caso de empate en esos tiempos reglamentarios, se juegan cinco minutos extras de forma sucesiva hasta que haya un vencedor.

Fútbol

Gana el equipo con más goles en el tiempo reglamentario de 90 minutos.

En caso de empate, el partido queda así y no hay necesidad de una definición.

Si se trata de un juego de eliminación directa, y termina empatado, entonces se puede definir de varias formas, según reglamento del campeonato.

1) Juegan dos tiempos extras de 15 minutos y el equipo que rompa la igualdad y anote más goles, es ganador.

2) Si continúa el empate, el partido se resuelve mediante cobros de penales.

3) También se puede ir directamente a los cobros de penales, sin jugar los dos tiempos extras.

Tenis de Campo

En la mayoría de los torneos gana quien obtenga dos de tres sets. En los Grand Slams, hay que ganar tres de cinco sets.

Cada set lo gana quien se imponga en seis juegos y saque una diferencia que no puede ser menor a dos juegos. Es decir, un tenista puede ganar un set por 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 o 6-4.

Si quedan empatados a seis juegos por lado, el set se decide en tie break, a siete puntos y hay que sacar dos o más puntos de diferencia para ganarlo.

Fútbol Americano

Gana el equipo con más puntos en los cuatro cuartos de 15 minutos cada uno.

Si terminan empatados, juegan dos tiempos extras de 10 minutos cada uno. Si el equipo que detenta la posesión inicial anota un touchdown (una jugada de seis puntos) gana el partido por muerte súbita.

Si después de los dos tiempos extras, siguen empatados, el juego se da por finalizado con un empate.

En los partidos de postemporada, se disputan tiempos extras de 10 minutos hasta que un equipo gane el choque. No hay empates.

Voleibol

Gana el que obtenga tres de cinco sets.

Cada set es a 25 puntos y hay que obtener dos o más unidades de ventaja para ganarlo.

El quinto set se juega a 15 puntos y también hay que ganarlo por dos o más de ventaja.

Rugby

Al final de 80 minutos, el que tenga más puntos gana. Si hay empate, juegan tiempo extra de cinco minutos.

Las 44 Formas del Beisbol Hasta el Out 27 o Más, en los Extra Innings 9 Flies fair a uno de los nueve defensivos. 8 Flies fouls a ocho de los defensivos, menos en center field. No es imposible, pero sí muy difícil, que el center fielder haga out con un fly foul. 1 Strikeout, out por el catcher. 1 Strikeout, out 23.

5 Outs sencillos, 13, 43, 53, 63, 93. 16 Double plays, 643, 463, 543, 363, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 82, 83, 84, 85, 72, 74, 75. 1 Por forfeit.

1 Dejados en el terreno por cualquier vía.

1 Por knockout. 2 Por mal tiempo, por razones técnicas o de orden público, para prevenir tragedias. O sea, “fuerza mayor”. -0-0-0-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene