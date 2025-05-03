Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — We are officially one month into the baseball season and can begin to see the direction most of these teams are heading. Some of the perennial winners are right where they are every season, as well as the perennial losers, with one or two surprises from both of those groups.

I’m shaking my head with what I am seeing with both the third-place 20-13 Giants, who are doing well in the most competitive NL West division, and somewhat miffed at the 14-17 third-place Atlanta Braves of the NL East.

The New York Mets, until a few days ago, owned the best record in baseball until the Dodgers began to show why they are the reigning champions of baseball.

But we expected the 22-10 best in MLB Dodgers to be at the top of the heap and that the 22-11 Mets, with the addition of the richest player in the history of the sport, Juan, “Call me the 765 Million Dollar Man,” Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, a multiple-time LatinoMVP award winner, should be a force to be reckoned with this year.

The 19-13 Chicago Cubs are looking like they could pull away from the rest of the NL Central, as every part of their organization is clicking on all four cylinders. For the Cubs, making good trades and having no injuries to their key players makes for winning baseball. The 20-11 Padres are playing very well and will give the Dodgers a run for their money. I would not be surprised if San Diego, led by superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP) overtake the champions to win the NL West.

The rivalry between these two west-coast clubs is the same as what we saw for many years with the Yankees and Red Sox.

The 19-12 Mariners, led by Jorge Polanco, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, and 2022 AL LatinoMVP ROTY & 2023 AL LatinoMVP, Julio Rodríguez, Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic, is playing .600 ball and has the talent to win the AL West.

The Rangers and Astros could find themselves sitting at home and watching the NFL in October.

Wow, you may think, “That’s a lot of “Hocus Pocus, pie-in-the-sky predictions.” After all, there still are about 130 games to be played in the regular season, and anything can happen. Injuries, someone getting hot at the right time, a blockbuster trade that propels a team to the finish line, or any of a dozen things we can’t predict.

But this is what makes this the best game on dirt: the unpredictability of it all.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports