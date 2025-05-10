Tomorrow, Yours and Everyone’s Mother’s Day – Mañana, Día de la Tuya y Las de Todos

As “there’s only one mother,” there’s only one Mother’s Day column each year. Here’s the one for 2025.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The mother of all emotions in baseball is the ball… and she’s dressed as a bride.

The mother of all home runs is the joy of running over all four bases.

Sunday, July 15th, will be Father’s Day. That’s like Mother’s Day, but devalued.

Given how much they have to do each day, there should be more than one mother for every child.

Eva wanted to buy her mom a gift for Mother’s Day, but she couldn’t find anything to give a rib.

The first thing children learn in the United States is to call 911 to accuse their mothers of assaulting them.

Beware: Stem cells have nothing to do with cellulite or cell phones.

Nuns call themselves mothers. Tell me what you boast about, and I’ll tell you what you lack.

How many children did Mother Teresa of Calcutta have?

My mother has a Ph.D. as a laundress.

Being another mother’s mother is very pleasant… until they call you a grandmother.

If ‘there’s only one mother,’ how did she manage to bring into the world, all by herself, more than eight billion people who populate this planet?

Julio Iglesias will donate his fly zipper to the Museum of the Mother of Spain.

Venezuelan umpire Roberto Olivo published in his autobiography that the most mentioned mother in baseball was his.

They say evolution has been successful. But how is it possible to be unjust, that mothers still only have two hands and two arms?!

Since God the Father can’t be present in every home, he invented mothers.

The advantage of being a mother is that you can have several children, whereas one can only have one mother.

Mothers in the family are like flowers in the garden.

Donald Trump wanted to celebrate Mother’s Day, but no one wanted to be his mother.

If there’s a Mother’s Day, why isn’t there a Mother-in-Law Day? Listen, she’s the mother of, you know who.

Nothing is perfect in this life. That’s why, along with the mother, God the Father created the mother-in-law.

The future of a child is its mother.

Thank you for life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Mañana, Día de la Tuya y Las de Todos

Como “madre hay una sola”, también la columna del Día de las Madres es una sola cada año. He aquí la de 2025.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La madre de las emociones en el beisbol, es la pelota… y va vestida de novia.

La madre de los jonrones es la dicha de trotar por encima de las cuatro bases.

El domingo 15 de julio, será El Día del Padre. Eso es como El Día de la Madre, pero devaluado.

Por lo mucho que tienen que hacer cada día, debería ser más de una madre por cada hijo.

Eva quería comprarle un regalo a su mamá por El Día de la Madre, pero, no halló qué regalarle a una costilla.

Lo primero que aprenden los hijos en Estados Unidos, es a llamar al 911 para acusar a las mamás de que los están agrediendo.

¡Ojo!: Las células madres, no tienen nada qué ver con la celulitis ni con los celulares.

Las monjas se hacen llamar madres. Dime de qué presumes y te diré de qué careces”.

¿Cuántos hijos tuvo La Madre Teresa de Calcuta?.

Mi mamá tiene un Ph.D. como lavandera.

Ser la mamá de otra mamá es muy agradable… Hasta que llaman a uno abuela.

Si ‘madre hay una sola’, ¿cómo hizo para traer al mundo, ella solita, a más de ocho mil millones de personas que poblamos este mundo?

Julio Iglesias donará la cremallera de su bragueta al Museo de la Madre de España”.

El umpire venezolano Roberto Olivo publicó en su autobiografía que la madre más mencionada en el beisbol era la suya.

Dicen que la evolución ha sido exitosa. ¡¿Pero cómo es posible la injusticia, de que todavía las madres tengan solamente dos manos y dos brazos?!

Como Papa Dios no puede estar presente en todas las casas, inventó a las madres.

La ventaja de ser madre es que pueden tener varios hijos, en cambio uno puede tener solo una madre.

Las madres en la familia, son como las flores en los jardines.

Donald Trump, quería celebrar El Día de la Madre, pero nadie quiso ser su mamá.

Si hay Día de la Madre, ¿por qué no hay Día de la Suegra? Óyeme, ella es la madre de, ya tú sabes quién.

Nada es perfecto en esta vida. Por eso, junto con la madre, Papá Dios creó a la suegra.

El porvenir de un niño es su madre.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

