4,549 baseball players fought in World War II – 4549 peloteros pelearon en la ll Guerra

80 Years Ago, Warriors Returned Home

“No contender has ever won a war. Everyone loses. The only winners in wars are the weapons manufacturers and the high-ranking military officers, who are never close to the action.” – Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – 80 years ago, World War II ended in Europe.

4,076 minor league players and 473 big leaguers participated in that war, 19 of whom were inducted into the Hall of Fame. They handled all the responsibilities of a war. There were 4,549 players in all categories.

The most notable players who have gone to the fronts:

Civil War, 1861-1865: Morgan Bulkeley.

World War I, 1914-1918: Grover Cleveland Alexander, Happy Chandler, Oscar Charleston, Ty Cobb, Eddie Collins, Jocko Conlan, Red Faber, Warren Giles, Burleigh Grimes, Harry Heilmann, Waite Hoyt, George Kelly, Larry MacPhail, Rabbit Maranville, Rube Marquart, Christy Mathewson, Herb Pennock, Sam Rice, Branch Rickey, Eppa Rixey, Bullet Joe Rogan, Joe Sewell, George Sisler, Tris Speaker, Casey Stangel.

World War II, 1939-1945: Jackie Robinson, Phil Rizzuto, Monte Irvin, Leon Day, Joe DiMaggio, Larry Doby, Bob Feller, Hank Greenberg, Ralph Kiner, Ted Williams, Ernie Banks, Whitey Ford, Luke Appling, Al Barlik, Nestor Chylak, Mickey Cochrane, Bill Dickey, Bobby Doerr, Charlie Gehringer, Billy Herman, Ted Lyons, Larry MacPhail, Lee MacPhail, Johnny Mize, Stan Musial, Pee Wee Reese, Robin Roberts, Red Ruffing, Red Schoensdienst, Enos Slaugther, Duke Snider, Warren Spahn, Bill Veeck, Hoyt Wilhelm, Ted Williams, Early Winn.

Korean War, 1950-1953: Eddie Mathews, Willie Mays, Bob Lemon.

Yogi Berra fought in World War II, when he was still playing in the minors.

And, before reaching the Major Leagues, Puerto Rican Eduardo Figueroa did so in the Vietnam War, 1955-1975, during the Cold War.

The only big leaguers killed in wars have been Elmer Gedeon, outfielder for the Washington Senators, and Harry O’Neill, catcher for the Athletics, then of Philadelphia.

Gedeon because the plane he was piloting, a B-26, was shot down on April 20, 1944, while bombing northern France.

O’Neill, a Marine, died on May 6, 1945, five months before the end of the war in Japan, destroyed by shrapnel on Iwo Jima.

The total death toll from all countries and professions in the seven years, 1939-1945, was between 50 and 70 million.

The United States alone sent 14,900,000 soldiers to World War II. Of those, 292,100 died, and 571,822 were injured.

World War II was the most devastating. Every nation was affected.

Eighty years ago, soldiers from World War II were organizing to return home, which had shaken the world since September 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland. That war in Europe had ended on Tuesday, May 8, 1945, with the surrender of German forces to the Allies.

Two days earlier, on Sunday, May 6, 1945, had been Mother’s Day.

World War II ended in the Pacific on September 2, 1945, with the surrender of Japan.

No contender wins a war, because everyone loses so much time, money, and lives. Just ask Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and Sudan.

Coincidentally, there’s now talk of the probable end of the Russia-Ukraine War.

Bob Feller was the first big leaguer to volunteer for World War II. He arrived at the military headquarters wearing a suit and tie and said, “I’m here to be sent in uniform, like all soldiers, to defend this Union.”

When Feller returned to his homeland six years later, they called him a hero. It was then that he uttered his immortal phrase:

“I’m not a hero. Heroes don’t come back.”

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

Hace 80 Años los Guerreros Regresaban a Casa

4549 peloteros pelearon en la ll Guerra, 1939-1945, hasta dos días antes del Día de La Madre

“Ningún contendor ha ganado una guerra. Todos pierden. Los únicos que ganan en las guerras, son los fabricantes de armas y los militares de altas graduaciones, quienes nunca están cerca de la acción”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hace 80 años del final de la ll Guerra Mundial en Europa.

En esa guerra participaron cuatro mil 76 peloteros de las menores y 473 bigleaguers, de los cuales 19 llegaron al Hall de la Fama. Se ocuparon en todas las responsabilidades de una guerra. Fueron en total, cuatro mil 549 jugadores de todas las categorías.

Los peloteros más notables, que han ido a los frentes:

Guerra Civil, 1861-1865: Morgan Bulkeley.

I Guerra Mundial, 1914-1918: Grover Cleveland Alexander, Happy Chandler, Oscar Charleston, Ty Cobb, Eddie Collins, Jocko Conlan, Red Faber, Warren Giles, Burleigh Grimes, Harry Heilmann, Waite Hoyt, George Kelly, Larry MacPhail, Rabbit Maranville, Rube Marquart, Christy Mathewson, Herb Pennock, Sam Rice, Branch Rickey, Eppa Rixey, Bullet Joe Rogan, Joe Sewell, George Sisler , Tris Speaker, Casey Stangel.

II Guerra Mundial, 1939-1945: Jackie Robinson, Phil Rizzuto, Monte Irvin, Leon Day, Joe DiMaggio, Larry Doby, Bob Feller, Hank Greenberg, Ralph Kiner, Ted Williams, Ernie Banks, Whitey Ford, Luke Appling, Al Barlik, Néstor Chylak, Mickey Cochrane, Bill Dickey, Bobby Doerr, Charlie Gehringer, Billy Herman, Ted Lyons, Larry MacPhail, Lee MacPhail, Johnny Mize, Stan Musial, Pee Wee Reese, Robin Roberts, Red Ruffing, Red Schoensdienst, Enos Slaugther, Duke Snider, Warren Spahn, Bill Veeck, Hoyt Wilhelm, Ted Williams, Early Winn.

Guerra de Korea, 1950-1953: Eddie Mathews, Willie Mays, Bob Lemon.

Yogi Berra combatió en la II Guerra, cuando aún jugaba en las menores.

Y, antes de llegar a Grandes Ligas, el puertorriqueño Eduardo Figueroa lo hizo en la Guerra de Vietnam, 1955-1975, durante la Guerra Fría.

Los únicos bigleaguers muertos en Guerras, han sido Elmer Gedeon, outfielder de los Senadores de Washington, y Harry O’Neill, catcher de los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia.

Gedeon porque el avión que piloteaba, un B-26, fue derribado el 20 de abril de 1944, cuando bombardeaban el norte de Francia.

O’Neill, de los Marines, murió el seis de mayo de 1945, cinco meses antes del final de la guerra en Japón, destrozado por metralla en Iwo Jima.

El total de muertos de todos los países y de todas las profesiones, en los siete años, 1939-1945, fue entre 50 y 70 millones.

Solo Estados Unidos envió a esa II Guerra 14 millones 900 mil soldados. De esos, murieron 292 mil 100, y 571 mil 822 sufrieron lesiones.

La II Guerra Mundial ha sido la más devastadora. Todas las Naciones fueron afectadas.

Hace 80 años pues, se organizaban para regresar a casa los soldados de la ll Guerra, la cual perturbó al mundo desde el primero de setiembre de 1939, cuando Alemania invadió a Polonia. Había terminado esa Guerra en Europa el martes ocho de mayo de 1945, con la rendición de las fuerzas alemanas ante los Aliados.

Dos días antes, el domingo seis de aquel mayo, 1945, había sido El Día de la Madre.

En el Pacífico terminó la ll Guerra, el dos de septiembre del mismo 1945, con la rendición de Japón.

Ningún contendor gana una Guerra, porque todos pierden mucho tiempo, dinero y vidas. Pregúntenle a Rusia, a Ucrania, a Israel, a Gaza y a Sudán.

Por coincidencia, ahora se habla ahora del probable final de la Guerra Rusia-Ucrania.

Bob Feller fue el primer bigleager en presentarse como voluntario para ir a la ll Guerra. De saco y corbata llegó al despacho de los militares y dijo: “Vengo para que me manden uniformado, como todos los soldados, para defender esta Unión”.

Cuando seis años después, regresaba Feller a su Patria, lo llamaron héroe. Fue cuando pronunció su frase inmortal:

“Yo no soy héroe. Los héroes no regresan”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene