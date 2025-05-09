MLB’s Home Run Derby X expands in 2025

Schedule Begins in Atlanta During July’s All-Star Week; Finals Set for Salt Lake City on Sept. 19th-20th; Participating MLB Stars Have 47 All-Star Game Appearances; Tickets Will Go On-Sale on May 22nd

Major League Baseball today announced that Home Run Derby X, an exciting baseball format built around power hitting and defensive hustle, will make stops in six U.S. cities from July through September, before culminating with a new two-day playoff format featuring the winning squads from each event vying for a $200,000 prize on September 19th-20th in Salt Lake City.