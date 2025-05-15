With Pres. Trump’s Help, Rose’s Pardon – De la Mano de Trump, el Perdón de Rose

“With God, I would have lost good money, because I would have bet him I couldn’t build the world in seven days”… Pete Rose.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Now the question is, when are we going to induct Pete Rose into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame? Assuming he’s elected. Because this year, Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dave Parker, and Dick Allen have already received the necessary votes to be inducted on Sunday, July 27.

If Pete is going to be elected through the Veterans Committees, he would be elected by the Hall’s Classic Baseball Era Committee, which would elect him in December 2027, for his induction on Sunday, July 30, 2028. He would have to receive no fewer than 12 of the 16 votes from that group.

To be inducted this year or next, Hall of Fame executives would have to hold a special vote, as was done for Lou Gehrig in 1939 and Roberto Clemente in 1973.

In addition to Rose, Joe Shoeless Jackson, an outfielder for the 1919 Black Sox and one of eight players sold to gamblers in that year’s World Series, which they lost to the Reds in eight games (it was a maximum of nine), was rehabilitated.

Execrated by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis at age 33, Jackson had batted .356 in 13 seasons, with 54 home runs, 47 infield hits, and 792 RBIs. He died on November 5, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, at age 64.

Others who had remained out of baseball were also rehabilitated.

This well-deserved move was due to the order given by President Donald Trump to Manfred, who had no intention of pardoning Rose or anyone else.

Trump is a huge baseball fan. And in his high school years, he was such an effective catcher and such a powerful hitter that the Phillies allegedly offered him a $5,000 bonus.

But his parents advised him: “Don, we don’t need a baseball player in the family. We need an economist. We’re rich, and we need to multiply our fortune. You see, the best in the Major Leagues don’t even get paid $100,000 a year.”

Trump studied economics, and his assets now total $5.5 billion (Forbes). It was he who pardoned Pete Rose, not Manfred.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Trump Perdonó a Rose, No Fue El Comisionado

“Con Dios, yo hubiera perdido buen dinero, porque le habría apostado a que no podía hacer el mundo en siete días”… Pete Rose.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ahora la pregunta es, ¿cuándo vamos a elevar a Pete Rose al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown? Suponiendo que sea elegido. Porque este año, ya recibieron los votos necesarios, Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dave Parker y Dick Allen, para ser entronizados el domingo 27 de julio.

Si Pete va a llegar por los Comités de Veteranos, le correspondería el Hall’s Classic Baseball Era Committee, que lo eligería en diciembre de 2027, para ser elevado el domingo 30 de julio de 2028. Tendría que recibir no menos de 12 de los 16 voto de ese grupo.

Para ser elevado este mismo año o el próximo, los ejecutivos del Hall de la Fama tendrían que crear una votación especial, como se hizo con Lou Gehrig en 1939 y con Roberto Clemente en 1973.

Además de Rose, fue rehabilitado Joe (Descalzo) Jackson, quien era outfielder de los Medias Negras de 1919, y uno de los ocho vendidos a los apostadores en la Serie Mundial de ese año, que perdieron frente a los Rojos en ocho juegos (era a máximo nueve).

Execrado por el comisionado Kenesaw Mountain Landis a los 33 años de edad, Jackson había bateado para .356 en 13 temporadas, 54 jonrones, 47 dentro del campo, y 792 carreras impulsadas. Murió el cinco de noviembre de 1951, en Greenville, Carolina del Sur, a los 64 años.

Igualmente fueron rehabilitados otros que permanecían fuera del beisbol.

Este merecido movimiento se debió a la orden que le dio el Presidente Donald Trump, a Manfred, quien no tenía la menos intención de perdonar a Rose ni a nadie más.

Trump es muy aficionado al beisbol. Y en sus años de high school fue un catcher tan efectivo y un bateador de tanto poder, que los Phillies le ofrecieron un bono de cinco mil dólares.

Pero sus padres le aconsejaron: “Don, no necesitamos un jugador de beisbol en la familia. Necesitamos un economista. Somos ricos, y hay que multiplicar nuestra fortuna. Ya ves que a los mejores en Grandes Ligas no les pagan ni cien mil año”.

Trump estudió economía y ahora sus activos suman cinco mil 500 millones. Fue él quien perdonó a Pete Rose, no Manfred.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

