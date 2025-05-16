“Who knew, outside of Yale University, who A. Bartlet Giamatti was before he sanctioned Pete Rose?”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question: Which big leaguer nicknamed Pete Rose Charlie Hustle?

The Answer: Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford.

-o-o-o-

530 Hits Against 13 Pitchers

Of Pete Rose’s 4,256 hits, he hit 530 against these 13 pitchers, eight of whom made it into the Hall of Fame, as I indicated before each name. He hit the most against them.

The 13 and the number of hits he got off each: HF-Phil Niekro 64, HF-Don Sutton 60, HF-Gaylord Perry 42, HF-Juan Marichal 42, HF-Tom Seaver 39, Joe Niekro 39, Claude Osteen 38, Ron Reed 38, HF-Ferguson Jenkins 36, HF-Bob Gibson 35, Larry Dierker 35, HF-Steve Carlton 31, Steve Rogers 31.

It Was “For Life,” Not 8 Months Later

Pete Rose was execrated from baseball “for life,” according to Bart Giamatti. But he had to wait in his grave for nearly nine months to be rehabilitated as the remarkable figure he was in sports and entertainment.

And he was rescued from his exile by a specific, forceful, direct, and presidential order from Donald Trump, which forced the hand Commissioner Rob Manfred to reverse his desire to keep Charlie Hustle in the industry his entire life.

The HOF Niche Is Not Secure

Many believe Pete Rose’s Hall of Fame induction is a sure bet. But that’s not the case.

His candidacy is supposedly voted on by the corresponding committee, the Hall’s Classic Baseball Era, which won’t vote until December 2027.

And he’ll need 12 of the 16 votes to be inducted. David Concepción was a candidate before journalists for 15 years, failing to obtain the necessary 75% of the votes to be inducted.

Afterwards, David has spent 17 years waiting to be elected by veterans, failing to reach the 12 votes.

Rose could be inducted through exceptional means, if the Hall of Fame calls for them, as it did with Lou Gehrig and Roberto Clemente.

I’m not saying he won’t be inducted, but it’s far from certain. And there are a good number of people who disagree with his inclusion in Cooperstown… Just saying, right?

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

