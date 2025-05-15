Dexter Fowler, Jamal Crawford and Matt Vasgersian to anchor new MLB Tonight: Clubhouse Edition on Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Image Credit: MLB

Clubhouse Edition Series returns for fifth season featuring casual and entertaining baseball conversations with celebrity fans, plus live look-ins of every game

NEW YORK, NY — 2016 World Series Champion and MLB All-Star Dexter Fowler, 20-year NBA veteran and Seattle Mariners fan Jamal Crawford and MLB Network host Matt Vasgersian will lead an all-new MLB Tonight: Clubhouse Edition on Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the series returns for its fifth season. Available to watch on MLB Network, MLB.TV, X, MLB.com and the MLB App, the program will welcome a who’s who of celebrity guests from the sports and entertainment world to discuss their love for baseball. Stories will be told and memories will be relived, as a diverse list of guests, including Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., will join the show to discuss their bond with America’s pastime. In addition to the guests, the program will whip around to live look-ins of up to 13 games in-progress, with Fowler, Crawford and Vasgersian offering their unscripted and unique commentary to the night’s most thrilling moments.

Fowler and Crawford teamed up together for three Courtside Crawsover alt-cast shows this past NBA season, with the duo now set to take over the Clubhouse Edition format. To help drive fan conversation about the 2.5-hour program across MLB and MLB Network’s social channels, clips from the telecast will be shared in real-time, plus polls and questions will be posted for Fowler and Crawford to engage with. The May telecast is the first of two specials featuring the duo and is a production partnership with Courtside Crawsover.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Jamal, Matt and MLB Network for a night like this,” said Fowler. “Getting the chance to talk baseball with some of the biggest stars and find out how they fell in love with the game will be great. Jamal has a passion for baseball and we’re always going back-and-forth on different stuff happening in the game, so it’ll be fun for fans to see a little bit of that.” Fowler, a member of Major League Baseball’s CAP program since 2023, has contributed to MLB Network’s special programing since last playing in 2021, including being part of a Clubhouse Edition program in 2024.

“I’ve always loved the crossover appeal of every sport,” said Crawford. “There’s something special about watching elite athletes compete—whether it’s on the field or on the court, that level of intensity gets me hyped. That’s the kind of energy Dex and I are excited to bring to the broadcasts—bridging worlds, celebrating greatness and connecting fans through the universal language of competition.” Crawford, a Seattle native, threw out the first pitch at T-Mobile Park in 2021. Since retiring from the NBA in 2020, Crawford has gone on to contribute as an on-air analyst to TNT and MSG Network and is set to be a lead game analyst across NBC and Peacock starting this October.

“These Clubhouse shows are the best when it’s just former stars getting a chance to open up, relax and talk baseball,” said Vasgersian. “Dex has always been an insightful guy to be around and getting a cross-sport perspective from somebody like Jamal, who was so impactful for such a long time in the NBA will be really fun.”

Led by 2025 Hall of Fame electee C.C. Sabathia, MLB Network launched the Clubhouse Editionseries in 2021, to provide fans a different experience to watch baseball and grow the sport. Leading up to the Clubhouse Edition show that night, the new MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show, featuring Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds and Dan Plesac will air live at 5 p.m. ET. Following Vasgersian, Fowler and Crawford, MLB Network will air an out-of-market telecast of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers at 10 p.m. ET, followed by Quick Pitch with Abby Labar. MLB Tonight has won the national sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Daily Studio Show eight times and is again nominated in the category this Spring. Launched in 2024, MLB Network is now available Direct-To-Consumer.

