Inaugural Rivalry Weekend presented by Booking.com to take place this weekend throughout Major League Baseball

The first installment of “Rivalry Weekend” presented by Booking.com will take place throughout Major League Baseball this weekend. A new addition to the season’s calendar, Rivalry Weekend features 11 series between prime Interleague rivals and four other regional matchups.
Rivalry Weekend will officially begin on Thursday as the Texas Rangers welcome their intrastate and AL West rival Houston Astros to Globe Life Field in Arlington for the “Silver Boot Series” at 8:05 p.m. (ET)/7:05 p.m. (CT). The full slate of Rivalry Weekend games will get underway on Friday with the “Crosstown Classic” matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 p.m. (ET)/1:20 p.m. (CT).
The full list of Rivalry Weekend series include:
11 Prime Interleague Rivals
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL
Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH
Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park in Boston, MA
Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park in Miami, FL
Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI
San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners at Petco Park in San Diego, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco Giants vs. Athletics at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA
4 Regional Rivals
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ
Please click here for more details, historical information and statistics on each series featured during Rivalry Weekend presented by Booking.com
Press Release Courtesy of MLB
