Let’s Solve the Pete Rose Case Quickly – Resolvamos Pronto el Caso de Pete Rose

Silence is the only friend that never betrays you… Confucius.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The difficulties in deciding the Pete Rose case are that nothing like it has ever happened before. A baseball figure deserving of being inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame has never been rehabilitated.

And since the question is: do we induct Pete Rose or not? It’s not easy.

That’s why BetOnline.org, as its president, Jimmy Shapiro, informed me yesterday, conducted a survey throughout the United States, in all 50 states and the capital city, Washington, on the question: “Yes or No to inducting Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame?”

Well, the residents of 14 states voted overwhelmingly that Charlie Hustle should not be inducted into Cooperstown.

Those states are Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The remaining 36 states voted Yes.

Shapiro sent me a very explanatory map, in which all the No states are drawn in black and the Yes states in red. More than 60,000 adults agreed to respond.

The majority of those who voted No argued that if Rose is to be brought to Cooperstown, they should also bring Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa, and Alex Rodríguez.

On the other hand, many of the authors of the Yes votes emphasized that if Pete is not to be elevated, then they should remove Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker, who were sold to gamblers; Orlando Cepeda and Ferguson Jenkins, who were convicted of drug trafficking; and Joe DiMaggio, who belonged to the New York mafia.

But that alone wouldn’t be fair. We’d have to investigate the lives of each of the 323 who have places of honor in the Cooperstown mansion. And that’s 224 Major League players, 22 managers, 10 umpires, 32 pioneers and executives, and 35 from the Negro Leagues.

Another possibility would be to classify those who are and would be in the Hall of Fame solely based on their contributions to baseball. Nothing beyond that.

So the election of someone who assaults and kills someone in order to rob them would be permitted.

It’s not an easy task, but we must resolve it… and soon.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Resolvamos Pronto el Caso de Pete Rose

El silencio es el único amigo que jamás te traiciona... Confucio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las dificultades para decidir en el caso de Pete Rose, son que nunca antes hubo algo igual. Jamás fue rehabilitada una figura del beisbol que mereciera ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Y como la pregunta es; ¿elevamos o no a Pete Rose?, la cosa no es nada fácil.

Por eso BetOnline.org, como me informó ayer su presidente, Jimmy Shapiro, ha hecho una encuesta en todo Estados Unidos, en los 50 estados y en la ciudad capital, Washington, sobre la pregunta: “¿Sí o No a la elevación de Pete Rose al Hall de la Fama?”

Pues, los habitantes de 14 estados votaron en ,mayoría que Charlie Hustle no debe ser entronizado en Cooperstown.

Esos Estados son, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, New México, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin.

El resto, 36 estados, votaron Sí.

Shapiro me hizo llegar un mapa muy explicativo, en el cual, todos los estados del No están dibujados en negro y los del Sí en rojo. Más de 60 mil personas mayores de edad, aceptaron responder.

La mayoría de los que votaron No, expusieron que si se lleva a Rose a Cooperstown, también deben llevar a Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa y Alex Rodríguez.

Del otro lado, muchos de los autores de votos positivos, recalcaron que si no elevan a Pete, entonces deben sacar de sus nichos a Ty Cobb y Tris Speaker, vendidos a apostadores; a Orlando Cepeda y Ferguson Jenkins, sentenciados por tráfico de drogas; y a Joe DiMaggio, quien perteneció a la mafia de Nueva York.

Pero eso nada más no sería lo justo. Habría que investigar la vida de cada uno de los 323 que tienen sitios de honor en la casona de Cooperstown. Y esos son, 224 jugadores de Grandes Ligas, 22 mánagers, 10 umpires, 32 pioneros y ejecutivos y 35 de las Ligas Negras.

Otra posibilidad sería calificar a quienes están y estarían en el Hall de Fama, solamente por lo que hayan aportado al beisbol. Nada más allá.

Por lo que se permitiría la elección de alguien que asalte y mate a un ser para robarlo.

Nada fácil la cosa, pero debemos resolverla… y pronto.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5