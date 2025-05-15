Subway Series Time: Soto Awaits His Return To The Bronx With Mets

Image Credit: Bill Menzel and George Napolitano/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Less than 24 hours from now as the first installment of the 2025 Subway Series opens up between the New York baseball crosstown rivals—Mets and Yankees—Juan Soto will be making his long-awaited return to Yankee Stadium.

A three-game weekend series every fan of the Mets and Yankees circled on their calendar once Major League Baseball released the 2025 regular season schedule.

Labeled on their calendars are five simple words: “Soto’s Return To The Bronx.”

Throughout the entirety of his first and only season in pinstripes, Soto, 26, performed to the greatest of his abilities, winning the 2024 American League LatinoMVP Award while helping the Yankees get back to the World Series; the franchise’s first Fall Classic appearance since 2009.

Earning himself a historic contract with the Mets upwards of $800 million over 15 years upon agreement this past offseason, the “Generational Juan” from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic posted a .288/.419/.569 slash line across 157 games with the Bronx Bombers, totaling 41 HR, which marked a career high, along with 109 RBI and 129 walks.

Then came an October 19th night in Cleveland—Game 5 of the 2024 American League Championship Series—where the superstar proved once again why he is a superstar, displaying one of the greatest at-bats baseball enthusiasts have seen over the course of this century.

Biting and jawing on nearly every second of such an intense at-bat and to conclude it, like superstars do, he delivered in the moment—to help secure the Yankees with the organization’s first AL pennant in 15 years.

Regardless, that was then. This is now.

“It’s going to be 50,000 (fans) against one,” Soto said of his return to Yankee Stadium, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “They’re going to try to get on me, you know. It’s part of it.

Whatever they do, they have the right to do it. I’m just going to go out there and do my stuff. I’m just going to try to focus on my game.”

Soto, departing the Bronx for Queens last December, will most definitely hear the “boo-birds” come Friday night (7:05 PM ET), Saturday afternoon (1:05 PM ET) and Sunday evening (7:10 PM ET).

From once being loved to now being a villain in the eyes of Yankee faithful.

However; it must be noted, without Soto, who knows if the Yankees would have captured the No. 1 seed in the American League playoff picture a year ago, the AL pennant, and overall, successfully hit on such a monumental 2024 campaign, one in which ended in Game 5 of the World Series vs. the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the Fall Classic best of seven series, 4-1.

“A lot of emotions with him (Soto) going back,” said Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza. “Good memories. He had a really good year with them, went to the World Series with them. It will be exciting.”

