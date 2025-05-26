Letters from the Beyond: From Oswaldo Virgil to Juan Soto – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Oswaldo Virgil Padre para Juan Soto

$840 Million Weighs a Lot

Dear Fellow Dominican:

I was the first Dominican (I was born in Monte Cristi) to play in the Major Leagues, with the Giants in 1956. I was a catcher, third baseman, and outfielder. My signing bonus was $300, I started with a salary of $500 a month, and the most I was paid was $3,000 a month. But I considered myself rich!

Dear friend Juancho; three big differences between your life and mine: I didn’t have your wonderful abilities to play baseball, I was never a multimillionaire, I never suffered any pressure from the public.

You’re so special as a slugger and left-handed outfielder that they’ve made you the highest-paid player in history, with a salary of $765 million over 15 years, plus a $75 million bonus—that’s $840 million more than you already know. That weighs heavily on you.

Of course, it’s not just the Mets fans in Flushing who demand that you give your all for the club, but 40,000 people at Yankee Stadium booed you with the fury of a rabid dog because you didn’t sign with them again after last year’s season, because Steve Cohen pays you $51,875,000 per season, and in the Bronx, your salary was $31 million.

The truth is, I don’t know the difference between $51 million and $31 million. But the fans seem to know it, so they’ve created a monster that they’ve placed on your shoulders, and you can no longer play the way you should.

You woke up yesterday, Sunday, batting just .236, with eight home runs and 21 RBIs. That’s not worth $51 million or so. And in your eight seasons, those numbers are .282-209-613.

I’ve had a lot of experience and success as a coach and manager, so I can advise you from this heavenly More Here that you call The Beyond, where I’ve been since September of last year.

Juancho; forget about the stands, focus on your team’s performance, and take on the responsibility you must bring to those who have trusted you. You can turn the Mets into winners. Yesterday, at 31-21, they were second in the East. And in the standings, they were the best behind the three leaders.

What Mets fans believe is that with you in the lineup, they can and should outperform everyone.

Juancho… Get up and win!

I wish you the best in baseball;

Oswaldo.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Oswaldo Virgil Padre para Juan Soto

Mucho Peso los 840 Millone$$$

Querido compatriota:

Fui el primer dominicano (nací en Monte Cristi) que jugó en Grandes Ligas, con los Gigantes en 1956. Era catcher, tercera base y outfielder. Mi bono por firmar fue de 300 dólares, comencé con sueldo de $500 mensuales y lo más que me pagaron fueron $3,000 por mes. ¡Pero me consideraba rico!

Amigo Juancho; tres grandes diferencias entre tu vida y la mía, no tuve tus maravillosas condiciones para jugar al beisbol, nunca fui multimillonario, jamás sufrí presión alguna del público.

Eres tan especial como slugger y outfielder zurdo, que te han convertido en el pelotero mejor pagado en la historia, con honorarios de 765 millones de dólares para 15 años, más bono de $75 millones, son $840 los millones de lo que ya sabes. Eso te pesa mucho.

Por supuesto, no solo los fanáticos de los Mets, en Flushing, te exigen que des lo mejor al club, sino que 40,000 personas en Yankee Stadium, te abuchearon con furia de perro rabioso, debido a que no firmaste con ellos otra vez después de la campaña del año pasado, porque Steve Cohen te paga $51 millones 875 mil por temporada y en El Bronx tenías sueldo de $31 millones.

La verdad es que ignoro cuál es la diferencia entre $51 millones y $31 millones. Pero los espectadores sí parecen conocerla, por lo que han creado un monstruo que acomodaron sobre tus hombros y ya no puedes jugar como deberías jugar.

Amaneciste ayer domingo, bateando apenas para .236, ocho jonrones, 21 impulsadas. Eso no merece $51 millones y pico. Y en tus ocho campañas esos números son .282-209-613.

Tuve mucha experiencia y éxito como entrenador y como mánager, por lo que puedo aconsejarte desde este celestial Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, donde estoy desde septiembre del año pasado.

Juancho; olvídate de las tribunas, concéntrate en el juego de tu equipo, métete en el saco de las responsabilidades que debes aportar a quienes han confiado en ti. Puedes convertir en ganador a los Mets, quienes ayer, con 31-21, eran segundos en el Este. Y en la clasificación general, eran el mejor tras los tres líderes.

Lo que creen los seguidores de los Mets, es que contigo en la alineación pueden y deben ir mejor que todos.

Juancho… ¡Levántate y gana!

Te deseo lo mejor del beisbol;

Oswaldo.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5