Clayton Kershaw on Roberto Clemente Award: ‘It’s super special, just for what it represents and what it stands for’

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Los Angeles Dodgers’ legendary left-hander Clayton Kershaw is a future first-ballot Cooperstown Hall of Famer, featuring an iconic career resume of 10 All-Star Game appearances, five ERA season titles, three Cy Young awards, two World Series championships and a NL MVP in 2014—the most recent pitcher to be named the MVP of their respective league outside of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The best southpaw in the game since Randy Johnson—Kershaw—now 37 years of age, currently in his 18th MLB season, all in Dodger Blue, also had the immense honor of being named the Roberto Clemente Award winner in 2012.

An award many big leaguers have deemed number one on their individual accomplishment list due to the Roberto Clemente Award winner getting determined year on year by an athlete’s off the field contributions in giving back to the community and having a genuine understanding in helping others.

The only way in proving one is deserving of this honor, which includes 30 finalists with one player representing each MLB franchise, is to actually go out in the community and show their efforts. At times when the cameras are on, but more importantly, when no one is watching…

“It’s super special, just for what it represents and what it stands for,” said Kershaw of the Roberto Clemente Award when asked of its significance Saturday afternoon at Citi Field in Dodgers-Mets batting practice.

“It’s kind of an interesting award because you’re getting rewarded for something that you should be doing behind closed doors. But, at the end of the day, it’s just a recognition of your organization and when a lot of people that work really hard to help you, get you to help a lot of other people.”

For Kershaw, he began displaying his true passion in helping others early on his big league career, starting up and completing several donation projects and initiatives such as Strikeouts To Serve, Ping Pong 4 Purpose, among many others, as well as opening his very own organization, “Kershaw’s Challenge.”

Additionally, in 2014, he, along with the assistance of his wife, Ellen, and their support system, partnered with CURE International to raise funds for children’s surgeries and paid for medical equipment to hospitals of need in Zambia, Africa.

A year later, Kershaw and CURE International funded nearly 100 children’s surgeries in the Dominican Republic.

“I think baseball is a tremendous platform to be able to help other people because people like baseball, so, to be able to do that, it makes baseball mean a little bit more,” he explained. “We have a really special group at Kershaw’s Challenge that really makes an impact all over the world. I’m just grateful to be a part of it.”

On being one-of-five active MLB players to win the Roberto Clemente Award and having The Great One’s No. 21 embroidered on the back of his cap for the remainder of their playing career—Salvador Pérez (2024), Aaron Judge (2023), Justin Turner (2022), Andrew McCutchen (2015)—Kershaw said, “It’s a very special group, and obviously what it means is, it’s a lot bigger than baseball too, so it’s very cool.”

