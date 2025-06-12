Mets Party with Their Veterans – Fiestón de los Mets con Sus Veteranos

I’m just a clown. That puts me on a much higher plane than any politician… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: On this date, yesterday, the first part of a historic feat was achieved, one that not even the author knew would become an unbreakable record. Do you remember what it’s about?

The answer: On June 11, 1938, in Cincinnati, Reds left-hander Johnny Vander Meer, threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox, winning 3-0. And four days later, on the night of the 15th, when the lights were being inaugurated at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, he did the same thing to the Dodgers, in a 6-0 final. To break this record, a pitcher have to throw three consecutive no-hitters.

New Yorkers’ Leaders

The Yankees and Mets have the baseball atmosphere in New York at its peak, as they’re winning numerous games in a row. The Mets lead their division at 42-24, four games behind the Phillies, 38-28. And the Yankees, 40-25, four games ahead of the Blue Jays in the loss column, 37-30, and five ahead of the Rays, 36-31… They’re doing well, guys, they’re doing well!…

-o-o-o-

Looked at closely, life is a tragedy, but seen from afar, it’s a comedy... Charlie Chaplin.

-o-o-o-

The Atmosphere in Flushing

About 50 players who played with the Mets will be expected at Citi Field on September 13th at 3:00 p.m., before the game with the Rangers. It will be a big party for the veterans.

Confirmed to attend: Willie Randolph, Bobby Valentine, Terry Collins, Jerry Manuel, Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson, John Franco, Mike Hampton, Al Leiter, Pedro Martinez, Rick Reed, Billy Wagner, Bartolo Colon, R.A. Dickey, Matt Harvey, Jon Niese, Johan Santana, Noah Syndergaard, Paul Lo Duca, Mike Piazza, Kevin Plawecki, Josh Thole.

Edgardo Alfonzo, Carlos Delgado, Rey Ordonez, Jose Reyes, Robin Ventura, Todd Zeile, Asdrubal Cabrera, Ike Davis, Kelly Johnson, Josh Satin, Ruben Tejada, Benny Agbayani, Carlos Beltran, Endy Chavez, Cliff Floyd, Mike Baxter, Curtis Granderson, Juan Lagares, Kirk Nieuwenhuis.

-o-o-o-

Without having known poverty, it is impossible to appreciate and enjoy opulence… Charles Chaplin.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Fiestón de los Mets con Sus Veteranos

Solo soy un payaso. Eso me ubica en un plano mucho más alto que cualquier político… Chales Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Tal fecha como ayer, fue lograda la primera parte de un histórico hecho, que ni el autor sabía que iba a ser un récord imbatible. ¿Recuerdas de qué se trata?

La respuesta: El 11 junio de 1938, el zurdo Johnny Vander Meer, de los Rojos y en Cincinnati, tiró juego sin hit frente al equipo de Boston, para victoria de 3-0. Y cuatro días después, la noche del 15, cuando inauguraban el alumbrado en el Ebbets Field, de Brooklyn, le hizo la misma maldad a los Dodgers, en final de 6-0. Para superar este récord, hay que lanzar tres no hit consecutivos.

Punteros Neoyorquinos

Yankees y Mets tienen al máximo el ambiente del beisbol en Nueva York, porque van ganando numerosos juegos seguidos. Los Mets encabezan su División con 42-24, a cuatro juegos de los Phillies, 38-28. Y los Yankees, 40-25, cuatro juegos sobre los Blue Jays en la columna de las derrotas, 37-30 y cinco sobre los Rays 36-31…¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

-o-o-o-

Mirada de cerca, la vida es una tragedia, pero vista de lejos, es una comedia… Charles Chaplin.

-o-o-o-

El Ambiente en Flushing

Unos 50 que jugaron con los Mets, serán esperados en Citi Field el 13 de septiembre, a las tres de la tarde, antes del juego con los Rangers. Será el fiestón de los veteranos.

Han confirmado su asistencia: Willie Randolph, Bobby Valentine, Terry Collins, Jerry Manuel, Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson, John Franco, Mike Hampton, Al Leiter, Pedro Martínez, Rick Reed, Billy Wagner, Bartolo Colón, R.A. Dickey, Matt Harvey, Jon Niese, Johán Santana, Noah Syndergaard, Paul Lo Duca, Mike Piazza, Kevin Plawecki, Josh Thole.

Edgardo Alfonzo, Carlos Delgado, Rey Ordóñez, José Reyes, Robin Ventura, Todd Zeile, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Ike Davis, Kelly Johnson, Josh Satin, Rubén Tejada, Benny Agbayani, Carlos Beltrán, Endy Chávez, Cliff Floyd, Mike Baxter, Curtis Granderson, Juan Lagares, Kirk Nieuwenhuis.

-o-o-o-

Sin haber conocido la miseria, es imposible apreciar y disfrutar la opulencia… Charles Chaplin.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

