Juan Soto homers on his Dominican Republic-themed jersey night

FLUSHING, NY — On the night the New York Mets held an exclusive Dominican Republic-themed Juan Soto jersey giveaway for fans through a special ticket offer on the team’s official website, the two-time LatinoMVP Award winner made all of Citi Field erupt—including those who waited in massive lines for their ‘Juan of Juan’ jersey, and to later witness Soto’s third-inning two-run homer, a no-doubter to deep right-field.

To mark his fourth consecutive game at Citi Field with a HR and 13th HR on the 2025 season, the 26-year-old of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic clobbered a 1-0 79-MPH curveball off of Washington Nationals’ right-handed starter Cole Irvin.

Provided below is Latino Sports’ Gallery of Soto’s third-inning two-run home run—photos captured by George Napolitano of Latino Sports





