PLAY BALL Weekend to Continue Growing Baseball and Softball Participation with Programming on Six Continents on June 13-15

Image Credit: MLB

60,000 Franklin PLAY BALL Sets for Continued Play Will Be Distributed Across the U.S. in a Single Weekend

More Than 200 MLB, MiLB and Partner League Teams to Host Events

MLB and Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to Launch Ripken Foundation – Nike RBI Initiative in Baltimore

PLAY BALL Weekend will feature events on six continents as part of a worldwide effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through over 200 activities hosted by MLB, MLB Clubs, MiLB & Partner League Clubs, MLB’s international offices, and youth league partners from Friday, June 13 – Sunday, June 15.

MLB is hosting two special launch events on Thursday, June 12 in Baltimore and Santa Monica. In Baltimore, MLB and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation will launch the Ripken Foundation – NIKE RBI Initiative. The special event, taking place at legendary Memorial Stadium, will aim to bring new opportunities for young athletes throughout the Baltimore region and across the nation. The event in Santa Monica will feature MLB Youth Ambassador, Coach Ballgame, and other special guests including MLB Network’s Play Ball show host AJ Andrews.

This year, June 19 marks the 10th anniversary of the first ever PLAY BALL event, which took place in Bronx, NY across the street from Yankee Stadium. As a special celebration of 10 years of the PLAY BALL initiative, earlier this year MLB announced Kansas City Royals shortstop and 2024 All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. as the Legue’s first-ever PLAY BALL Ambassador.

One of the core focuses of PLAY BALL Weekend will be connecting with youth from different backgrounds, while closing equity gaps to accessing the game, and encouraging youth, families and communities to PLAY BALL all summer long.

PLAY BALL WEEKEND ‘BY THE NUMBERS’

60,000 Franklin PLAY BALL Sets will be distributed for casual play in communities, playgrounds and backyards.

Franklin PLAY BALL Sets will be distributed for casual play in communities, playgrounds and backyards. All 30 MLB Clubs, all 120 MiLB Clubs, 56 Partner League Clubs, and Hundreds of Mayors will host events in celebration of PLAY BALL WEEKEND.

CLUB ACTIVITY

All 30 MLB Clubs: Whether at home or on the road, every Major League Club will host PLAY BALL WEEKEND activities in their communities and/or at their ballparks. A rundown of MLB Club PLAY BALL WEEKEND activities can be seen at this link .

Whether at home or on the road, every Major League Club will host PLAY BALL WEEKEND activities in their communities and/or at their ballparks. A rundown of MLB Club PLAY BALL WEEKEND activities can be seen at . All 120 MiLB & Partner League Clubs: All 120 Minor League Baseball teams and 56 Partner Professional, and Amateur DevelopmentLeague Clubs will participate with activities in their home stadium or at a local youth field. For all Minor League PLAY BALL WEEKEND activities, please visit this link.

GLOBAL EVENTS

With events spanning six continents, Major League Baseball is working to grow baseball and softball participation around the world. In Asia, PLAY BALL Weekend will be celebrated in Japan, India, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines. In Africa, four-time All-Star Hunter Pence will participate in an event in Egypt. In addition, events marking the occasion will take place in the U.K., Australia, Dominican Republic, and Brazil.

VIRTUAL PLAY BALL WEEKEND WITH DIAMOND KINETICS

MLB continues to expand the reach of PLAY BALL Weekend by hosting PLAY BALL events using the Diamond Kinetics mobile app. Kids can participate in PLAY BALL Weekend any place they can swing a bat. The Diamond Kinetics iOS mobile app allows kids to play virtual games, match their swing against big league all-stars, take interactive hitting lessons, and join challenges for a chance to win MLB prizes. The Diamond Kinetics App opens up a whole new world of fun hitting experiences through PLAY BALL-themed activities that merge real-world swings with digital-mobile content and rewards.

SwingMatch: Kids take real swings and DK’s SmartMotion technology uses the phone’s camera to capture and compare their swing motion with MLB All-Stars. Kids will be able to see how closely their swing resembles a dozen MLB players, including Shohei Ohtani , Mookie Betts , Juan Soto , and many others.

Kids take real swings and DK’s SmartMotion technology uses the phone’s camera to capture and compare their swing motion with MLB All-Stars. Kids will be able to see how closely their swing resembles a dozen MLB players, including , , , and many others. Interactive Hitting Lessons: With the intent of getting kids swinging more and smiling the whole time, the DK app provides a series of quick, fun, and easy PLAY BALL interactive lessons that teach basic hitting concepts intertwined with MLB game content.

With the intent of getting kids swinging more and smiling the whole time, the DK app provides a series of quick, fun, and easy PLAY BALL interactive lessons that teach basic hitting concepts intertwined with MLB game content. PLAY BALL Mini-Games : Mini-games are a series of unique, lightweight, tap-based activities that use MLB game highlights to drive engagement, connect kids with MLB players & clubs, and teach aspects of the game.

: Mini-games are a series of unique, lightweight, tap-based activities that use MLB game highlights to drive engagement, connect kids with MLB players & clubs, and teach aspects of the game. Gamifying the Game: Participants earn experience points (XP), unlock rewards, and can customize their avatar with the MLB Club skins, card backgrounds, and PLAY BALL themed badges.

Participants earn experience points (XP), unlock rewards, and can customize their avatar with the MLB Club skins, card backgrounds, and PLAY BALL themed badges. Extending PLAY BALL WEEKEND All Season: Many of the activities will remain in the Diamond Kinetics app year-round, so kids can have fun, get better, and keep up with their favorite MLB players through unique interactive experiences, anywhere, anytime.

ADDITIONAL PARTNERS

Franklin Sports – Through the long-term partnership with the family-owned and Boston-based licensee, over 60,000 PLAY BALL sets will be dispersed to youngsters throughout the course of PLAY BALL WEEKEND.

– Through the long-term partnership with the family-owned and Boston-based licensee, over 60,000 PLAY BALL sets will be dispersed to youngsters throughout the course of PLAY BALL WEEKEND. U.S. Conference of Mayors – Since 2015, the U.S. Conference of Mayors have been key supporters with customized, community based “Mayor’s PLAY BALL” events that revolve around fun, non-traditional play and skills building.

– Since 2015, the U.S. Conference of Mayors have been key supporters with customized, community based “Mayor’s PLAY BALL” events that revolve around fun, non-traditional play and skills building. The National Governing bodies for sport in the United States, USA Baseball and USA softball in the United States, and the World Baseball Softball Confederation around the globe.

PLAY BALL Youth Partners – Groups from Little League Baseball & Softball, Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities and more will participate in various PLAY BALL Weekend activities.

– Groups from Little League Baseball & Softball, Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities and more will participate in various PLAY BALL Weekend activities. RCX Sports – The official operator of MLB’s Pitch, Hit & Run skills competition is working with MLB, MiLB & Partner League Clubs, as well as local community organizations, to host nearly 100 Pitch, Hit & Run contests throughout PLAY BALL Weekend.

PLAY BALL INITIATVE AND YOUTH PARTICIPATION BY THE NUMBERS

MLB’s PLAY BALL initiative, which launched in 2015 under the direction of Commissioner Manfred, is the League’s signature youth engagement effort. Baseball and softball participation has grown significantly in the 10-year period since the PLAY BALL initiative was established, according to the most recent report from the SFIA. The update includes:

Since 2014, casual participation in baseball for ages 6+ has increased +123%.

In each of the last five years, baseball and softball combined to be the overall most participated team sport in the U.S. among kids aged 6-12.

Overall participation in baseball among 6–17-year-olds is at 8.49 million, the highest mark on record and an increase of +27% (1.78M) as compared to 2014 (one year prior to PLAY BALL’s inception).

Overall, there are more than 26.5 million participants in baseball and softball in the U.S., an increase of +17% since 2014.

ABOUT PLAY BALL

PLAY BALL is MLB’s signature youth engagement activity that is featured in events all around the United States and Canada. More information on the program, as well as future event updates, can be found at www.PlayBall.org. The PLAY BALL initiative is baseball’s global effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball- or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events and casual forms of play. PLAY BALL events have become MLB’s signature youth engagement activity during the professional and amateur baseball and softball calendar, especially on key dates throughout MLB’s Championship Season and through the World Series. PLAY BALL events demonstrate the positive way the game can serve as an outlet for physical activity, fun with friends and learning how to play the sport at its most basic levels. PLAY BALL also serves as the League’s youth umbrella in which all associated programs and events derive from the initiative’s consistent, simple message: However You Play Ball, PLAY BALL! PlayBall.org is the PLAY BALL initiative’s online home and is accessible via MLB.com, USABaseball.com, USASoftball.com and other partner websites.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports