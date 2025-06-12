Yankees set for 16th edition of HOPE Week: Monday, June 16th-Friday, June 20th

Image Credit: New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are proud to announce that the 16th edition of HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) will take place from Monday, June 16 through Friday, June 20, 2025.

Each day during HOPE Week, the Yankees will reach out to an individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support. Whenever possible, the Yankees will attempt to personally connect with individuals in the settings of their greatest successes at locations that honor the spirit of their noble endeavors.

All outreach in the community ultimately culminates with recognition at Yankee Stadium during a Yankees game.

Introduced in 2009 and embarking on its 16th edition in 2025 (including a pause in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic), the Yankees’ HOPE Week initiative (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) is an ambitious, week-long, multi-faceted community outreach program undertaken by all players and employees within the organization. The initiative is rooted in the belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture.

At its core, HOPE Week is about people helping people. The one thing everybody has — no matter their background or financial situation — is time. By involving every one of our players and coaches, Manager Aaron Boone, General Manager Brian Cashman, our minor league affiliates and front office staff during the celebration of HOPE Week, the Yankees send the message that everyone can give of themselves to make their community a better place.

Equally significant during HOPE Week is garnering publicity for highlighted causes and organizations. The greatest challenge facing many not-for-profits is generating interest, awareness and funding for their missions.

The Yankees encourage all their fans to get involved … Give HOPE!

Press Release Courtesy of the New York Yankees

