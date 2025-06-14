Tomorrow, Father’s Day in Honor of Mothers – Mañana, Día del Padre en Honor a las Madres

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tomorrow will be Father’s Day, or rather a parody of Mother’s Day.

—Father’s Day versus Mother’s Day is a consolation prize.

—Father’s Day serves to make us realize how much more we love Mom than Dad.

–Dad was the one who brought in the money and Mom was the one who spent it. That’s why I never understood why I loved Mom more.

–The truth is, we have very few advantages over women. I think the only ones are that we don’t have to give birth and that we can urinate standing up.

–Why do we often say… “That girl is fatherly hot!”?

–Those who call the games in Major League Baseball are either enemies of Father’s Day, or enemies of the San Diego Padres. Imagine, tomorrow, when it’s “their day,” they sent the San Diego team to play in Arizona.

–In San Diego, every day of the year is Father’s Day.

–For restaurants, Mother’s Day is the best day of the year in terms of sales. Father’s Day is the worst.

–The truth is, there are many unknown fathers, but all the mothers are well-known.

–Since we call priests fathers, do they also celebrate their day tomorrow?

–Every father has a good day… Although no one believes it.

–Tomorrow, Father’s Day, fathers will wake up with no money, because they will have given everything to their children, so they can buy the gifts with which they will surprise themselves.

–“On a Father’s Day,” Dick Secades told me, “my father lent me three thousand dollars to finish my law school. Well, my first case in court was defending myself against the lawsuit for that money.”

–Every year on Father’s Day, Barbarita gives me the same gift: the list of what she wants me to give her for her birthday.

–On Father’s Day, my neighbor, Críspulo Yoyo, received a gift at CVS. He gathered his five children to tell them: “This gift will go to the most obedient person in this house, the one who never talks back to the lady of the house.” And they responded in unison: “You deserve it, Dad.”

–One gift that always comes to me on Father’s Day is the Mother’s Day gift list.

Thanks to life, which has given so much, even to a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Mañana, Día del Padre en Honor a las Madres

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mañana será Día del Padre, ó sea una parodia del Día de la Madre.

—El Día del Padre frente al Día de la Madre, es un premio de consolación.

—El Día del Padre sirve para darnos cuenta de cómo queremos mucho más a mamá que a papá.

–Papá era quien llevaba el dinero a la casa y mamá quien lo gastaba. Por eso nunca me expliqué por qué yo quería más a mamá.

–La verdad, soy muy pocas nuestras ventajas sobre las mujeres. Creo que las únicas son que no tenemos que dar a luz y que podemos orinar parados.

–¿Por qué solemos decir…: “¡¡Esa muchacha está padríííííísima!!”?

–Los que hacen el orden de los juegos en Grandes Ligas, son enemigos del Día del Padre, o enemigos de los Padres de San Diego. Imagínense, mañana, cuando es el “día de ellos”, mandaron al equipo sandieguino a jugar en Arizona.

–En San Diego, todos los días del año son El Día del Padre.

–Para los restaurantes, El Día de la Madre es el mejor de año en ventas. El Día del Padre es el peor.

–La verdad, hay muchos padres desconocidos, pero todas las madres son muy conocidas.

–Como a los sacerdotes los llamamos padres, ¿celebran ellos también mañana su día?

–No hay padre que por bien no venga… Aunque nadie lo crea.

–Mañana, Día del Padre, amanecerán los padres sin dinero alguno, porque lo habrán dado todo a sus hijios, para que compren los regalos con los cuales van a sorprenderlos a ellos mismos.

–“En un Día del Padre”, me contaba Dick Secades, “mi padre me prestó tres mil dólares para terminar mis estudios de derecho. Pues, mi primer caso en los tribunales fue defenderme de la demanda por ese dinero”.

— Todos los años en El Día del Padre, Barbarita me da el mismo regalo: la lista de lo que quiere que yo le regale en su cumpleaños.

— Con motivo del Día del Padre, a mi vecino, Críspulo Yoyo, le dieron en CVS un regalo. Y él reunió a sus cinco hijos para decirles: “Este regalo será para el más obediente de esta casa, para el que nunca le replica a la señora del hogar”. Y a coro le respondieron: “Tú lo mereces, papá”.

–Un regalo que siempre me llega durante El Día del Padre, es la cuenta de los regalos del Día de la Madre.

Gracias a la vida que ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5