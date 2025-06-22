Japan, Latin America, and the World Copied the Major League and Cuba

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – When the first Major League of Baseball, the National Association, was founded in the eastern United States in 1871, something called baseball had already been played for more than a century. In 1774, a children’s book published in London, appeared to have been playing baseball. They didn’t write down that the game would be called that, but rather that they were practicing it as a form of entertainment using bases and balls.

Baseball Emerges as a Religious Rite

Baseball’s origins were not as a sport or as a game. It was a religious rite of the Egyptian pharaohs, through which the English invented cricket and later rounder, called rondá, rondada, or la quemada in Latin America.

On November 21, 1620, the sailing ship Mayflower arrived on the eastern shores of what is now the United States. During 10 weeks of struggling with wind and ocean, the ship carried 30 crew members and 102 pilgrims fleeing religious persecution in Europe. These people brought with them a British enthusiasm for sports, including cricket and rounders, which later became baseball, and has been played in the United States under Rules since 1846.

They Ignored What a Championship or League Means

For more than 30 years, dozens of teams held one, two, or three away games in a city each weekend, then moved on to other venues for other matches. The concept of a League Championship did not yet exist for them.

The ball game became most popular in the eastern part of the Union; and they organized themselves until, in 1871, they inaugurated the first major league, the National Association.

Ten teams made up that league, but at the last minute, Washington couldn’t participate and had to field nine. The following year, the capital’s club was ready to compete.

In that inaugural year, the Philadelphia Athletics won 21-7. Then came the Chicago White Sox, 19-9; the Boston Red Sox, 20-10; the Washington Olympians, 15-15; the New York Mutuals, 16-17; the New York Troy Haymakers, 13-15; the Fort Wayne Kekiogans, 7-12; the Cleveland Forest City Athletics, 10-19; and the Forest City Rockfords, 4-21.

The First Latino in the Major Leagues

Esteban Bellán, a young Cuban from Havana, then 22 years old, had fallen in love with baseball. His parents were millionaires, so the young Bellán was sent to study, first at St. John’s College at the age of 14, and then at Fordham University, where he became a baseball player. And when he learned about the National Association, he went looking for a team to play for.

He was signed by the Troy Haymakers as a third baseman for $200 a month. Later, he moved to the Mutuals. He was, therefore, the first native Latin American to play in the majors.

It’s worth remembering that the game was played bare-handed, because gloves hadn’t been invented yet. Even the National League, inaugurated in 1876, played 15 seasons without gloves.

Esteban Bellán and Baseball in Latin America

As one of the pioneers of Major League Baseball, Bellán returned to Havana with a tremendous aura, placing him in a privileged position to organize and promote the game, not only on the island but throughout the Caribbean, Central America, and parts of México.

He was among the founders of the Leones del Habana, the first organized baseball team in Cuba, and was a catcher and manager for that club. He later became an umpire.

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Colombia, Central America, and eastern Mexico, especially Veracruz and Yucatán, learned to understand, play, and love baseball thanks to Cuba, Bellán, and, of course, the National Association.

In the West and in Mexico, the United States has had the greatest influence on baseball.

Baseball was brought to Japan by American professor Horace Wilson in 1872, of course, inspired by the experience of the National Association, which, as you can see, had been founded the previous year.

(En Español)

Estados Unidos y Cuba Llevan el Beisbol al Mundo

Japón, Latinoamérica y el Mundo Copiaron la Liga Grande y a Cuba

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Cuando en el este de Estados Unidos fundaron la primera Liga Grande de beisbol en 1871, la National Association, ya se había jugado algo llamado beisbol desde hacía más de un siglo, porque en 1774 apareció en un libro editado en Londres, dedicado a los niños, que ellos jugaban base ball. No escribieron que el juego se llamara así, sino que practicaban un entretenimiento utilizando bases y pelotas.

El Beisbol Surge Como Rito Religioso

El origen del beisbol no fue como deporte, ni como juego. Fue un rito religioso de los faraones egipcios, por el cual los ingleses inventaron el cricket y más tarde el rounder, llamado en Latinoamérica rondá, rondada o la quemada.

El 21 de noviembre de 1620, llegó a las costas orientales de lo que ahora es Estados Unidos, el buque de velas, Mayflower. Durante 10 semanas de lucha con el viento y el océano, transportó ese buque 30 tripulantes y 102 peregrinos, que huían de persecuciones religiosas en Europa. Esa gente venía con un entusiasmo muy británico por el deporte, entre esos el cricket y el rounders, los cuales se convirtieron en el beisbol, que desde 1846 se juega en Estados Unidos bajo Reglas.

Ignoraban lo que Es Campeonato o Liga

Durante más de 30 años, celebraron docenas de equipos, cada fin de semana, uno, dos o tres juegos de visitantes en una ciudad y después se iban a otro sitio para otros encuentros. Aún no existía para ellos el concepto del campeonato de la Liga.

En el este de la Unión fue donde más se popularizó el juego de pelota; y se fueron organizando, hasta que en 1871 inauguraron la primera Liga Grande, la National Association.

Diez equipos formaban esa Liga, pero a última hora, los de Washington no pudieron entrar en la acción y tuvieron que jugar con nueve. Al año siguiente sí estuvo listo para competir el club de la capital.

En aquel año de la inauguración, ganaron los Atléticos de Philadelphia 21-7. Y siguieron, los Medias Blancas de Chicago, 19-9; los Medias Rojas de Boston, 20-10; los Olímpicos de Washington, 15-15; los Mutuals de Nueva York, 16-17, los Troy Haymakers, de Nueva York, 13-15; los Kekiogans de Fort Wayne, 7-12; los Forest City, de Cleveland, 10-19; los Rockford, de Forest City, 4-21.

El Primer Latino en las Grandes Ligas

Esteban Bellán, joven cubano de La Habana, entonces de 22 años, se había encantado con el beisbol. Como sus padres eran millonarios, había sido enviado a estudiar, primero en el St. John College, a los 14 años de edad, y después en la Universidad de Fordham, donde se hizo pelotero. Y cuando se enteró de la National Association, fue a buscar un equipo donde jugar.

Lo contrataron los Troy Haymakers, como tercera base, por 200 dólares mensuales. Más tarde, pasó a los Mutuals. Fue, pues, el primer nativo de Latinoamérica en jugar en las Mayores.

Es oportuno recordar que se jugaba ¡a mano limpia!, porque no se habían inventado los guantes. Incluso, la Liga Nacional, inaugurada en 1876, jugó 15 temporadas sin guantes.

Esteban Bellán y el Beisbol en Latinoamérica

Al ser de los pioneros en el beisbol de Grandes Ligas, Bellán regresó a La Habana con una aureola inmensa, que le ubicó en sitio privilegiado para organizar y promover el juego, no solo en la Isla, sino en todo El Caribe, Centroamérica y parte de Mexico.

Figuró entre los fundadores de los Leones del Habana, el primer equipo de beisbol organizado en Cuba, fue catcher y mánager de ese club. Y más tarde se convirtió en umpire.

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Colombia, Centroamérica y el Oriente de México, especialmente Veracruz y Yucatán, aprendieron a comprender, a jugar, y a amar al beisbol, gracias a Cuba, a Bellán y, por supuesto, a la National Association.

En el Occidente y en la capital de México, Estados Unidos ha tenido más influencia en el beisbol.

A Japón, el beisbol lo llevó el profesor estadounidense Horace Wilson, en 1872, desde luego, inspirado en la experiencia de la National Association, que, como ven, había sido fundada el año anterior.

