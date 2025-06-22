Dodgers Announce Steps in Plan to Support the Community

Image Credit: MLB

Organization launches efforts with $1 million donation

LOS ANGELES, CA — In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region.

The Dodgers and the City of Los Angeles have a proven ability to get financial resources to those in critical need, most recently seen in their efforts to aid victims of the January wildfires. Through our support of the city’s efforts, the Dodgers will encourage those organizations in a similar position to use their resources to directly support the families and workers who have suffered economic hardship.

In the coming days, the Dodgers intend to make additional announcements with local community and labor organizations, including the California Community Foundation, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and others who are directly supporting our communities to aid youth and families with food insecurity, basic essentials and mental health services.

“What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected,” said Stan Kasten, President & CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers. “We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.”

“I want to thank the Dodgers for leading with this action to support the immigrant community of Los Angeles,” said Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles. “These last weeks have sent shockwaves of fear rippling through every neighborhood and have had a direct impact on our economy. My message to all Angelenos is clear: We will stick together during this time and we will not turn our backs on one another — that’s what makes this the greatest city in the world.”

Press Release Courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers

