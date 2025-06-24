The Young Man Thrown Out by His Father Writes – Escribe el Joven Cuyo Padre Botó

Parents who don’t know how to be parents are far more dangerous than children who don’t know how to be children… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Julio C. Piñate, from New York, says: “I am the homosexual son of Francisco Piñate, whose message you published and how many people found out he kicked me out of my house more than 10 years ago, even though he claims it was nine.

When that happened, I was homeless, penniless, and without a suitcase. But some friends helped me buy a ticket to New York. I studied English and high school here, a period I took advantage of to become a resident. So I was able to fly without any major problems.

When I arrived, I got a job in a restaurant, washing dishes, sweeping, cleaning bathrooms, and running errands. They let me sleep in the back room and gave me three meals a day, plus a few dollars.

And they not only allowed me to attend university, but they encouraged me to study. I graduated with degrees in economics, accounting, and business administration. I am now an executive at one of the largest import-export companies in New York. We work a lot with China and Japan. They pay very well.

Also, four years ago I married an excellent man. He’s Cuban, a baker, and the owner of a famous bakery. We love each other very much.

I’m happy. I only suffer from not being able to talk to my mother, sisters, and brothers because my father forbids it.

Thank you, Mr. Vené, for taking care of my case with such love and kindness.

Thank you… Julio César.”

Published Wednesday:

Francisco Piñate, from Valencia, Venezuela, asks and opines: “Why have you dedicated yourself to defending the shamelessness of homosexuals? I discovered that one of my 17-year-old sons was gay, and I kicked him out of the house. I never want to see him again in my life. It’s been nine years since I last heard from him, nor do I want to. But my home is clean of criminals.”

Mr. Piñate: I’m sure your son is a better person and a more positive citizen than you. You suffer from immense backwardness. 58 years ago, homosexuality ceased to be a myth.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Escribe el Joven Cuyo Padre Botó

Los padres que no saben ser padres, son mucho más peligrosos que los hijos que no saben ser hijos… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Julio C. Piñate, de Nueva York, dice: “Soy el hijo homosexual de Francisco Piñate, cuyo mensaje Ud. publicó y así se enteró mucha gente que él me botó de mi casa, hace más de 10 años, aún cuando él dice que nueve.

Cuando eso ocurrió, quedé en la calle, sin dinero y sin maleta. Pero unos amigos me ayudaron para comprar un pasaje a Nueva York. Yo estudié aquí mi inglés y High School, período que aproveché para hacerme residente. Así que pude volar sin mayores problemas.

Cuando llegué conseguí trabajo en un restaurant, lavando platos, barriendo, aseando los sanitarios y haciendo mandados. Me dejaban dormir en la trastienda y me daban las tres comidas, además unos pocos dólares.

Y, no solo me permitían asistir a la Universidad, sino que me animaban para que estudiara. Me gradué de economista, contable y administración comercial. Soy ahora ejecutivo de una de las empresas más grandes de Nueva York, de importación y exportación. Trabajamos mucho con China y Japón. Me pagan muy bien.

Además, hace cuatro años me casé con un hombre excelente. Es cubano, panadero y propietario de una famosa panadería. Nos queremos mucho.

Soy feliz. Solo sufro por no poder hablar con mi mamá y mis hermanas y hermanos, porque papá se los prohíbe.

Gracias señor Vené por ocuparse de mi caso con tanto cariño y fineza.

Gracias… Julio César”.

Lo publicado el miércoles:

Francisco Piñate, de Valencia, Venezuela, pregunta y opina: “¿Por qué Ud. se ha dedicado a defender la sinvergüenzura de los homosexuales?. Yo descubrí que un hijo mío, de 17 años, era maricón y lo eché de la casa, no quiero verlo más en mi vida. Ya hace nueve años que no se de él, ni quiero saber. Pero tengo mi hogar limpio de malandraje”.

Señor Piñate: Con seguridad que su hijo es mejor persona y ciudadano más positivo que usted. Sufre un atraso inmenso. Hace 58 años la homosexualidad dejó de ser un mito.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

