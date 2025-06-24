Yankees’ Offensive Woes Continue in 6–1 Loss to Reds

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees dropped their second straight game Monday night, falling 6–1 to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Despite Aaron Judge’s solo home run—his 28th of the season—the Yankees’ offense once again failed to deliver in key moments, going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

With the loss, the Yankees fell to 2–6 over their last eight games, during which they’ve gone an alarming 13-for-78 (.167) with RISP. The latest defeat puts a spotlight on a team unraveling at the plate and searching for answers before the All-Star break.

Lodolo Outduels Winans as Reds Cruise in Series Opener

The Reds set the tone early behind Nick Lodolo, who tossed 4.1 sharp innings, giving up just one run while striking out six. His counterpart, Allan Winans, making his first start in pinstripes, allowed four runs over 4.1 innings, including an RBI triple by Elly De La Cruz that kicked off the Reds’ three run fourth inning, later scoring on a sac fly by Spencer Steer, as Gavin Lux added on a solo home run hitting his fourth of the season.

Cincinnati tacked on insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings, capitalizing on Yankees pitching & fielding lapses going 6-4 over their last ten games. As for De La Cruz, the National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year from 2023 finished the night 3-4 with three RBI (Triple, Single, & solo HR).

Judge Stays Hot, But No One Else Steps Up

The lone highlight for New York was yet another blast from Judge, who took Lodolo deep to center field in the sixth for his 28th home run of the 2025 season and league leading seventeenth solo home run, sitting second in the American League home run race behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (32)

But once again, Judge had little help.

The Yankees left nine runners on base and are now hitting just .167 with RISP in their last eight games. The offensive skid has not only cost them games—it’s fueling doubts about whether this team can keep pace in the AL East.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone: “We’ve got to get it done”

In his postgame press conference, Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the team’s ongoing struggles but stopped short of panic.

“It’s baseball, you are gonna have those stretches,” he said as the Yankees’ AL East division lead currently stands at 2.0 games. “Our best at-bats were getting on base or putting the pressure on.”

Boone also praised Judge for continuing to lead by example, but reiterated the need for contributions up and down the order.

“Judge is carrying a heavy load. He’s doing his job. We need others to step up behind him.”

What’s Next?

The Yankees, now sitting at 45-33, will try to bounce back in the middle game of a three-game set Tuesday night. But with their offense floundering and pressure mounting, time may be running out to turn things around without outside help.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, New York could become buyers, but until the bats wake up, even the best additions may not be enough.

