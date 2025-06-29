The Road to Cooperstown, a Very Steep Hill – La Ruta a Cooperstown, Una Cuesta Muy Empinada

Nearly 24,000 Have Played in MLB, and Only 356 Will be Inducted Into the HOF in July

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – One of the five inductees into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 27, Dick Allen was an interesting figure in the Majors between 1963 and 1977. Unforgettable for those of us who covered baseball at that time.

When he joined the Phillies at age 21, in 1963, he attracted attention because he had the face of a spoiled brat.

But five years later, he was prescribed glasses, and the players called him doctor, because he looked more like a doctor than a baseball player.

He Was the AL MVP

We admired Allen because he was so skilled with his 42-ounce bat. In 15 seasons with seven teams, he batted .292, with 351 home runs, 1,119 RBIs, and 133 stolen bases in 185 attempts.

In 1972, with the White Sox, he was the AL MVP, hitting .308, with 37 home runs, 113 RBIs, and 99 walks. He was among the top MVPs on six other occasions.

Hall of Fame reliever Rich (Goose) Gossage has said: “I pitched for 22 seasons, with nine teams, so I was around numerous players who were later inducted into Cooperstown. I believe I’m right in saying that Dick Allen and Dave Parker were among the best to ever reach the majors. I’m very sorry that the recognition came so late, especially for Allen, who didn’t live long enough to enjoy the glory.”

Dick, who died in December 2020 from cancer, was a first base specialist, but he was so useful that throughout his career, he played all nine positions.

It wasn’t yet the era of multi-million dollar salaries, so he only earned $1.15 million as a big leaguer during his entire career.

He Had Eight Brothers and Dreamed of Baseball

Allen was born in Wampum, Pennsylvania, a small town near Pittsburgh, registered by the 2020 census, with just 557 inhabitants.

In that hamlet, Era Allen, Dick’s mother, had to raise nine children. She said Dick was the most restless; he wanted to play baseball all day, and dreamed of being able to do it like Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente.

“Mom: Someday I’ll play in the Major Leagues, and then I’ll buy you the house you like the most, no matter what it costs.”

That wish came true as soon as he joined the Phillies.

Far From the 75% of the Votes Needed by the Press

The highest percentage of votes Dick received from journalists for Cooperstown was 18.9 in 1996.

Dave Parker and Dick Allen were elected to be inducted this year, 2025, by the Classic Era Committee.

The Major League Baseball Writers Association selected Ichiro Suzuki with 393 votes, 99.7%; CC Sabathia with 342 votes, 86.8%; and Billy Wagner with 325 votes, 82.5%.

Those not meeting the 75% threshold for induction were: Carlos Beltrán, 70.3%; Andruw Jones, 66.2%; Chase Utley, 39.8%; Alex Rodríguez, 37.1%; Manny Ramírez, 34.3%; Andy Pettitte, 27.9%; Félix Hernández, 20.06%; Bobby Abreu, 19.5; Jimmy Rollins, 18.0.

Omar Vizquel, 17.8; Dustin Pedroia, 11.09; Mark Buehrle, 11.4; Francisco Rodríguez, 10.2; David Wright, 8.01; Tori Hunter, 5.1.

Eliminated as candidates, for receiving less than 5%: Ian Kinsler, Russell Martin, Brian McCann, Troy Tulowitzki, Curtis Granderson, Adam Jones, Carlos González, Hanley Ramírez, Fernando Rodney, Ben Zobrist.

New Candidates in 2026

Next year, the following will appear as candidates for the first time: Cole Hamels, Ryan Braun, Alex Gordon, Shin-Soo Choo, Edwin Encarnación, Howie Kendrick, Nick Markakis, Hunter Pence, Gio González, Matt Kemp, Jason Kipnis, Daniel Murphy, Rick Porcello, Matt Wieters, Jeff Samardzija, Chris Davis, Kelvin Herrera, Edinson Vólquez.

(Next week: The Dave The Cobra Parker Story)

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)