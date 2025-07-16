Three No-Hits Have Been Thrown at Citi Field – Tres No-Hits se Han Lanzado en Citi Field

When my phone rings, I don’t hear ‘riiiinng,’ but ‘roooon’… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the city or town where you are.

Jesús E. Ordóñez V. from Mazatlán, asks and comments: “Who is the most laughable Major League baseball player, with their ridiculous long hair, beards, tattoos, and other filth? It makes me very sad that the Yankees have changed their policy of being the best-presented team.”

Dear friend Chuy: There is no one worse. All those who suffer such ridiculousness are worse and demonstrate a lamentable lack of personality. You’re right, they are pitiful!

Diogenes Quiñones, from Caracas, asks, very concerned: “Will President Donald Trump’s deportation policy affect Latin American baseball players?”

Dear friend Geno: They come to the Union with a temporary work visa.

Luis La Fratta, from El Hatillo, asks: “How many teams advance to the Major League Baseball postseason, and what is the methodology?”

Dear friend Lucho: There are six teams, and the details, which are many, can be found online or by Googling: MLB/New Postseason Format. Many titles appear; you have to choose the 14th from the top.

Miguel A. Rojas R. from Caracas reports and asks: “I’ve been reading you for 40 years, and I’ve searched the archives, but only your columns from 2013 appear. Why?”

Dear friend Migo: My column is published in 22 media outlets, and you don’t tell me which one is the problem. But you know there’s an itch to throw the story away in some places.

Sardelio Romano Y. from El Mirage, Arizona, asks: “I’m a Mets fan, and a nephew assures me that three no-hitters have already been thrown at Citi Field. Is that true? Who achieved them?”

Dear friend Yeyo: True, Johan Santana, with the Mets, did that mischief to the Cardinals, 8-0, on June 1, 2012; Chris Heston, with the Giants, to the Mets, 5-0, on June 9, 2015; and Max Scherzer, with the Nationals, to the Mets, 2-0, on August 30, also in 2015.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you access it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Tres No-Hits se Han Lanzado en Citi Field

Cuando suena mi teléfono no oigo ‘riiiinng’, sino ‘roooon’… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Jesús E. Ordóñez V. de Mazatlán, pregunta y comenta: “¿Cuál es el pelotero de las Grandes Ligas más risible, con las ridículas melenas, barbas, tatuajes, y demás suciedades que llevan encima? Me produce mucha tristeza que los Yankees hayan cambiado su política de ser el equipo mejor presentado”.

Amigo Chuy: No hay ninguno peor. Todos los que llevan encima tales ridiculeces son peores y demuestran una lamentable falta de personalidad. Tienes razón, ¡dan lástima!

Diógenes Quiñones, de Caracas, pregunta, muy preocupado: “¿Afectará a los peloteros latinoamericanos la política de deportaciones del Presidente, Donald Trump?”

Amigo Geno: Ellos vienen a la Unión con una visa temporal de trabajo.

Luis La Fratta, de El Hatillo, pregunta: “¿Cuántos equipos pasan a la postemporada de Grandes Ligas y cuál es la metodología?”

Amigo Lucho: Son seis equipos y los pormenores, que son muchos, los encuentras en la Internet, o por Google en: MLB/Nuevo formato de la postemporada. Aparecen muchos títulos, debes elegir el 14 de arriba abajo.

Miguel A. Rojas R. de Caracas, informa y pregunta: “Lo leo hace 40 años y he buscado en los archivos, pero solo aparecen sus columnas desde 2013 ¿por qué?”

Amigo Migo: Mi columna se publica en 22 medios, y no me dices cuál es el del problema. Pero ya sabes que en algunas partes hay picazón por botar la historia.

Sardelio Romano Y. de El Mirage, Arizona, pregunta: “¿Soy fanático de los Mets y un sobrino me asegura que ya se han tirado tres no-hit en Citi Field. ¿Eso es cierto, quiénes los lograron?”

Amigo Yeyo: Cierto, Johan Santana, con los Mets, le hizo esa maldad a los Cardenales, 8-0, el primero de junio de 2012; Chris Heston, con los Gigantes a los Mets, 5-0, el nueve de junio de 2015; y Max Scherzer, con los Nationals a los Mets, 2-0, el 30 de agosto, igualmente en 2015.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

