Is It Really An All-Star Game Without Soto?

ATLANTA, GA — In his first half of the 2025 regular season, approximately 96 games played before the All-Star break, Juan Soto recorded the most walks (77) among players in the National League, second-highest on base percentage in the NL at .396, and an OPS of .905, which ranked eighth across the NL and 11th in all of MLB.

Off the diamond, a superstar as well, the 26-year-old of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was recently announced by Major League Baseball and Fanatics as the sixth-most popular selling MLB player jersey in the first half of 2025.

Yet, with the numbers and data backing his All-Star status up, the two-time LatinoMVP Award winner did not make the National League All-Star team for the sport’s 95th Annual Midsummer Classic.

An all-time All-Star snub after inking a 15-year/$765 million contract with the Mets this past offseason.

To make matters worse, Soto is one of seven players in MLB history to tally at least 20 home runs, 70 walks, 15 doubles and 10 stolen bases before the All-Star break. And the only one of the seven who did not get selected to his respective league’s All-Star team in that given year…

Yes, it goes without saying, Soto did not get off to a superb start for his standards this season as he adjusted to his transition from the Bronx to Queens—posting a .231/.357/.413 slash line in March/April/May combined. However, in that span, while his presence in the lineup benefited the likes of Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, two NL All-Stars, the Mets went 36-21.

From June 1st until the All-Star break, Soto went on to post a .311/.455/.659 slash line with 14 home runs and 29 RBI, earning him NL Player of the Month honors for June.

All together on the year, the five-time Silver Slugger is now slashing .262/.396/.509 with 23 HRs, 56 RBI and 11 stolen bases as the Mets stand 55-42—tied for an NL Wild Card spot and in second place across the NL East division.

Essentially, when you add in the numbers and factors of what MLB’s All-Star Game is—a spectacle and showcase for the fans with the greatest players of the game together on one diamond—Soto, one of the most thrilling players in the sport, deserves to be there at Truist Park alongside his peers.

After all, is it really an All-Star Game without him?

