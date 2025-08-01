Two Teams in Japan After Julio Urías – Dos Equipos en Japón Tras a Julio Urías

Who will make people happier, the judge who marries them or the judge who divorces them?… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

Newspaper note: I am pleased to report that my husband, who was missing, was found dead… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Two Japanese teams are interested in signing Mexican left-handed pitcher Julio Urías, the only big leaguer suspended more than once for domestic violence…

** Trevor Bauer, another female abuser who pitched in the Majors, is on the move over there…

** Puerto Ordaz native Eugenio Suárez, 34, with 12 seasons of experience in the Major Leagues, was traded by the Diamondbacks to the Mariners, for whom he had already played in 2022 and 2023…

** This was the final year of Suárez’s contract. His agents, Octagon, are talking with Seattle executives, trying to get him signed for six years, starting in 2026, at $25 million per season. For the 2025 season, Eugenio is paid $15 million; and in his career he’s earned $80,140,000…

-o-o-o-

Whenever I make a mistake, it’s because I’m afraid of making a mistake… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

** The Mets are the team that has acquired the most pitching in recent days, including Ryan Helsley, the 2024 Reliever of the Year, from the Cardinals…

** They acquired him just hours after receiving 34-year-old Tyler Rogers from the Giants. This year, in 53 appearances, he has a 1.80 ERA, 38 strikeouts, and four walks…

** The story is that manager Carlos Mendoza told team owner Steve A. Cohen: “If you want us to reach the postseason, with a chance of reaching the World Series, what we need are good pitchers, especially in the bullpen.” The answer was: “Let’s sign everyone available.”… They’re doing well, guys, they’re doing well!…

** The Mets woke up yesterday at the top of the Eastern Conference, 62-47, with the Phillies close behind, 61-47…

** In October, the weather is pleasant at Citi Field…

-o-o-o-

We think others are right when they think the same as us... La Rochefoucauld.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota on the Internet by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.





(En Español)

Dos Equipos Quieren a Julio Urías en Japón

¿Quién hará más feliz a la gente, el juez que los casa o el juez que los divorcia?… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

Nota en un diario: Tengo el placer de informar, que mi esposo, quien estaba desaparecido, fue encontrado muerto… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dos equipos de Japón están interesados en firmar al lanzador zurdo mexicano Julio Urías, único bigleaguer suspendido más de una vez por violencia doméstica…

** Por allá está lanzado Trevor Bauer, otro agresor de mujeres siendo pitcher en las Mayores…

** El slugger de Puerto Ordaz, Eugenio Suárez, de 34 años, con experiencia de 12 temporadas en Grandes Ligas, fue cambiado por los Diamondbacks a los Marineros, para quienes ya había jugado en 2022 y 2023…

** Este ha sido el último año en el contrato de Suárez. Sus agentes Octagon, conversan con los ejecutivos de Seattle, tratando de que lo firmen por seis años, a partir de 2026, a $25 millones por temporada. Por esta de 2025, Eugenio cobra $15 millones; y en su carrera ha recibido, 80 millones 140 mil dólares…

-o-o-o-

Siempre que me equivoco es porque tengo miedo a equivocarme… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

** Los Mets son el equipo que más pitcheo ha conseguido en los últimos días, incluso, procedente de los Cardenales, Ryan Helsley, El Relevista del Año en 2024…

** Lo adquirieron solamente horas después de haber recibido a Tyler Rogers, de 34 años, procedente de los Gigantes. Este año, en 53 apariciones tiene efectividad de 1.80, 38 strikeouts, cuatro bases por bolas…

** La historia es que el mánager, Carlos Mendoza, le dijo al propietario del equipo, Steve A. Cohen: “Si usted quiere que lleguemos a la postemporada, con posibilidades de entrar en la Serie Mundial, lo que necesitamos son buenos lanzadores, especialmente en el bullpen”. La respuesta fue: “Contratemos a todos los disponibles”… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

** Los Mets amanecieron ayer en el tope del Este, con 62-47, con los Phillies muy cerca, 61-47…

** En octubre, el clima es agradable en Citi Field…

-o-o-o-

Pensamos que los demás tienen razón, cuando opinan lo mismo que uno… La Rochefoucauld.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

