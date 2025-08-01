Yankees Acquire RHP Camilo Doval

Camilo Doval, a supporter of Latino Sports with his LatinoMVP commemorative t-shirt in 2023 - Image Credit: Latino Sports

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor leaguers C Jesús Rodríguez, RHP Trystan Vrieling, INF Parks Harber and LHP Carlos de la Rosa.

Doval, 28, has gone 4-2 with 15 saves and a 3.09 ERA (46.2IP, 32H, 20R/16ER, 24BB, 50K, 2HR) in 47 relief appearances this year with the Giants. He has not allowed an earned run in 38-of-47 appearances this year. The right-handed pitcher has held opponents to a .196/.305/.264 (32-for-163, 2HR) slash line this season, including a .169/.273/.247 (13-for-77, 1HR) line against left-handed hitters. (You can check out our LatinoMVP award finalist interview with Doval from the 2023 season HERE)

The 2023 All-Star has gone 26-18 with 107 saves and a 3.29 ERA (268.0IP, 210H, 124R/98ER, 128BB, 332K, 18HR) in 275 relief appearances over parts of five Major League seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2021-25). Among Major League relievers since 2022, he ranks fourth in the Majors in saves (104), sixth in strikeouts (295), ninth in innings pitched (241.0IP) and tied for ninth in appearances (246).

The Yamasá, D.R. native, was originally signed by San Francisco as a non-drafted free agent on October 28, 2015.

Rodríguez, 23, has batted .300/.390/.404 (101-for-337) with 55R, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 5HR, 43RBI, 48BB and 17SB in 85 combined games with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Over parts of six minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2019, ’21-25), the catcher has hit .308/.395/.459 (413-for-1,341) with 240R, 78 doubles, 17 triples, 30HR, 210RBI, 184BB and 66SB in 367 career games. The La Victoria, Venezuela, native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018.

Vrieling, 24, has made 14 combined appearances (12 starts) with the FCL Yankees, Single-A Tampa and Double-A Somerset in 2025, going 1-2 with a 4.36 ERA (53.2IP, 59H, 28R/26ER, 20BB, 54K, 6HR). Over parts of two minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2024-25), the right-handed pitcher has gone 14-9 with a 4.52 ERA (201.0IP, 199H, 107R/101ER, 66BB, 186K, 19HR) over 41 games (37 starts). The Lewiston, Idaho, native was originally selected by the Yankees in the third round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Gonzaga University (Wash.).

Harber, 23, has hit .319/.404/.510 (65-for-204) with 32R, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 6HR, 40RBI, 28BB and 6SB in 54 combined games with Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley in 2025. Over parts of two minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2024-25), the infielder has hit .305/.400/.493 (86-for-282) with 51R, 22 doubles, 5 triples, 7HR, 59RBI, 43BB and 10SB in 77 career games. The Atlanta, Ga., native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 19, 2024.

De la Rosa, 17, made his professional debut this season with the DSL Yankees, going 0-1 with a 5.32 ERA (22.0IP, 27H, 15R/13ER, 5BB, 36K, 1HR) in seven starts. The Santo Domingo, D.R., native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on April 11, 2025.

Press Release Courtesy of the New York Yankees

