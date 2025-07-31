Five of the Most Surprising Moves from MLB’s Trade Deadline

Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees were one of the most active teams across MLB in this year's Trade Deadline - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Fresh Faces in New Places!

Major League Baseball’s July 31st Trade Deadline made headlines hour-by-hour this week as constant trades came in with several front offices viewing themselves as a legitimate postseason contender, and others, opting to throw in the towel.

Provided below are five of the most surprising moves from this year’s Trade Deadline as each move could be viewed as a needle-mover in putting a franchise over the hump during their chase to October baseball. And ones that sent shockwaves across the baseball industry.

Astros acquire SS Carlos Correa and cash from Twins for LHP Matt Mikulski (July 31)

Yankees acquire RHP Camilo Doval from Giants for 4 prospects (July 31)

Padres acquire RHP Mason Miller and LHP JP Sears from Athletics for SS Leo De Vries, RHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Baez and RHP Eduarniel Nuñez (July 31)

Mariners acquire 3B Eugenio Suárez from D-backs for INF Tyler Locklear, RHP Hunter Cranton and RHP Juan Burgos (July 30)