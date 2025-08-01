Trade Deadline Storylines As Both New York Teams Got Better

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Trade deadline of suspense, down to the wire. A MLB trade deadline described as fun rumors and deals. It’s a highlight on the last day of July for MLB. An adventure and full of storylines for beat writers, columnists, and social media hits.

This one had it all. Trade after trade in the final few hours. Teams got their needs with bullpen help, some high profiled position players. July 31 has become a focal point of the season, perhaps next to the postseason and World Series. Yes the deadline had everything and now it’s over and in the hands of the players with new teams.

The baseball executives on their phones for hours hope they consummated a trade or two that leads to wins and being a part of the postseason in October. Some transactions will fail, others will have success because that always happens after the trade deadline.

A majority of the rumors came to fruition. Those who report and anticipate this have their sources. I recall almost ten years ago, scooped the baseball world about the New York Mets acquiring Yoenis Cespedes. I had my source, they didn’t. But that’s another story that got ugly.

To know Carlos Correa returned to Houston, the Twins agreed to pay the bulk of his salary; that was a storyline. Correa will shift to third base to not disrupt the shortstop position Jeremy Peña commands. The Padres are never dull at the deadline, five trades and 22 players on the move. They got one of the best relievers in the game, Mason Miller who throws a 101 mile fastball and boosted their inconsistent offense.

Over 50 trades, more than half in the past 24-hours. You need a scorecard, a trade tracker. Help me, I can’t keep track.

But it was obvious, team GM’s were on the phones seeking bullpen help because in this new era of baseball rotation starters are not about length. The bullpens and arms are taxed.

Here in New York City, the Mets and Yankees is the beat I cover. Of course both teams should be headed to October baseball. Mets’ president of baseball operation David Stearns emphasized bullpen help and another bat.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman failed to obtain another quality starter, Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara was reportedly on the trade market. The Yankees wanted the hard throwing right-hander who struggled and has turned it around while Miami was looking for Yankees prospects. Cashman would not give in and pivoted for that bullpen help.

They were vying for home run hitter Eugenio Suárez, a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium. The Diamondbacks wanted too much. Cashman stood his ground. The Mariners put themselves in October position obtaining Suárez and Josh Naylor, two of the better hitters in baseball.

Instead, the Yankees with a bullpen ERA over 6.50 since mid May revamped the pen; four closers are possible with additions of David Bednar, Jack Bird, and Camilo Doval.

They still will rely on Devin Williams with his up-and-down consistency. They can also use Will Warren in the setup role.

Regardless, Cashman did not sit still. He worked hard and it did not cost Yankees prospects or one of their prized position players. As a veteran scout said to me and as Cashman said, the Yankees are a better team. Basically, Yankees fans have to be ecstatic because their starting rotation has not given length and a bullpen now can get wins with an offense that is capable of scoring lots of runs.

The rare moment during a trade deadline, a week after acquiring Ryan McMahon who has made an early impact, the Yankees swung a late move during a rain delayed game Thursday afternoon in the Bronx with the Rays.

Rays’ infielder Jose Caballero had his at-bat and a moment later, he returned to the dugout to find out he is a Yankee. The versatile infielder and occasional outfielder quickly heads down the dugout area, trots to the Yankees clubhouse and is on a plane to Miami with his new team.

It happens once, maybe twice every so often, rare and a storyline. But only during the trade deadline. Caballero gets on base, he leads baseball in stolen bases (34). Expect the Yankees in late innings to play what is known as small ball, though Caballero will be a threat on the bases in October and the Yankees expect to be there.

He told me on his prior visit at Yankee Stadium in May, I asked about taking the field at Yankee Stadium, “I love it here,” he said. “The fans, atmosphere. I grew up a Yankees fan.”

No, I should not be charged for tampering. Caballero is now a Yankee, an opportunity to possibly be a part of another Fall Classic in the Bronx.

And the Mets came up winners at the deadline, similarities of need of their crosstown rivals with a bullpen taxed and struggling for two months, exception closer Edwin Diaz who has been consistent with an All-Star season.

Stearns said about turning a bad bullpen into now one of the best in baseball, “I think the moves we were able to make the last couple of days certainly help that this year without sacrificing some really high upside, special talent that could help us in years to come.”

They now have a reliable bullpen. Gregory Soto a few days ago obtained from the Orioles, Ryan Helsley, and Tyler Rogers. And they did not sacrifice their top nine ranked prospects. Stearns added an outfielder, again the Orioles wheeled and dealed Cedric Mullins, a bat needed for the bottom of their lineup.

He can also patrol centerfield well and for the first time wears something different than an orange bird.

This creates more time for Jeff McNeil in the infield, always rumored as a trade chip. The Mets are vastly improved now as bullpen was their need. A starter was not available, again the Marlins asking too much for Alcántara.

The Mets would not part with youngsters Bret Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, or Luisangel Acuña. They will all have playing time. The Mets and this bullpen could overtake the Phillies and take the NL East.

The Phillies also weren’t sleeping at the deadline, Jhoan Duran is better than a 6.81 ERA and eight saves of Jordan Romano.

Trade deadline storylines, and most in baseball said to me, the Yankees and Mets accomplished what they wanted. They have vastly improved. At the end of July, that’s important to hear for a fan base, manager, and roster.

Managers Aaron Boone (Yankees) and Carlos Mendoza (Mets) are happy campers. October baseball should be on the horizon in New York for both teams. A happy end of July trade deadline.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com

