If You Don’t Get Them, It’s Ok if You Don’t Laugh – Si No los Entiendes, No Importa Si No Ríes

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Pizza Please!

“I have the hardest job in the world.”

“Oh, really?”

“I’m a pizza delivery man… I see them every day, I smell them… and even if I feel like it, I can’t eat them.”

“I understand you, I understand you, because the same thing happens to me.”

“Are you a pizza delivery man too?!”

“No… I’m a gynecologist.”

-o-o-o-

Rationed Idiocy

It’s okay that you’re an idiot.

But why abuse it, why the desire to break records?…

-o-o-o-

Ventilation

Airplane propellers are to keep the pilots cool.

That’s why, when the propellers stop, the pilots start to sweat.

-o-o-o-

It All Depends

The polar bear is never cold… Now, the bipolar bear, sometimes yes, sometimes no, sometimes yes…

-o-o-o-

Can You Speak?

Knock… knock.

“Who is it?”

“We are Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

“What do you want?”

“Just to talk.”

“How many are there?”

“There are four of us.”

“Well, talk among yourselves.”

-o-o-o-

It depends

A single hair on the head is not much, but in the soup it’s a lot.

-o-o-o-

Very Dangerous

Love is the sadness of being one, the joy of being two, and the danger of being three.

-o-o-o-

But Why?

When we die, they place our hands crossed on our chests, because the descent to hell is on a slide.

-o-o-o-

A Miracle!

“What are you drinking, son?”

“Water, Mom.”

“Let me try… Wait a minute; this isn’t water, it’s wine!”

“Praise the Lord!!”

-o-o-o-

Thank you to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

