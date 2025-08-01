MLB Awards the 2027 All-Star Game to the Chicago Cubs

Image Credit: Joel Rodriguez/Latino Sports

Wrigley Field to Host Midsummer Classic for the Fourth Time; Eighth Time Ever in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball has awarded the 2027 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard and accompanying All-Star Week events to the Chicago Cubs. The announcement was made earlier today during a special ceremony at Wrigley Field. The 2027 All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 13th, will be Baseball’s 97th Midsummer Classic.

Several Cubs All-Star alumni, city and state officials, and other guests were in attendance during this morning’s announcement ceremony prior to the Cubs’ series-opener against the visiting Baltimore Orioles. Among those who took part were Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts; Commissioner Manfred; Illinois Governor JB Pritzker; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson; Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney; Chicago Sports Commission Executive Director Kara Bachman; and Cubs alumni, including Hall of Famer and eight-time All-Star Andre Dawson and two-time All-Star Shawon Dunston.

This marks the fourth time that the Cubs will host the Midsummer Classic after Wrigley Field was home to the 1947, 1962 (second ASG) and 1990 All-Star Games. Wrigley Field will become the third ballpark in history to host the All-Star Game for a fourth time, joining Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium and old Yankee Stadium in New York. Overall, it will mark the eighth Midsummer Classic hosted by the City of Chicago, which will trail only New York (nine) for the most by one city. The American League has come out victorious in each of the previous three All-Star Games played at Wrigley Field, including a 2-1 triumph in 1947, a 9-4 win in 1962, and a 2-0 shutout victory in 1990.

“I applaud the Ricketts family, the entire Cubs organization, the City of Chicago and the Chicago Sports Commission for presenting an impressive vision for 2027 All-Star Week,” said Commissioner Manfred. “The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage. We look forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic back to historic Wrigley Field and working alongside the Cubs, city and state officials, and the local organizing group to bring an extraordinary experience to the baseball fans of Chicago. Most importantly, Major League Baseball and its partners will leave behind a lasting impact on the communities across Chicago through the meaningful initiatives of the All-Star Legacy program.”

“This is an honor for our team, our city and our state,” said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts. “We can’t wait to showcase how we have preserved this iconic ballpark. Wrigley Field means so much to Cubs fans and millions of people who have visited what we believe is a baseball cathedral and one of Illinois’ top tourist destinations. We play in a world-class city that is especially beautiful in the summer and we’re looking forward to hosting the best players in our great game and fans from around the world.”

“I am thrilled that the 2027 MLB All-Star Game will be hosted at Wrigley Field in Chicago and that baseball fans from around the world get to experience all that our city has to offer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “There is simply no place like Wrigley, and the State of Illinois looks forward to working with the Cubs to prepare the storied ballpark and one-of-a-kind neighborhood for this historic event.”

“On behalf of the City of Chicago, I am thrilled to welcome the 2027 MLB All-Star Game to our city,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Chicago is a baseball city, we have the experience, the infrastructure, and the unmatched spirit to host world-class events and we are thrilled to welcome MLB players and fans from across the country to Wrigleyville. Many thanks to MLB and the Cubs organization for their commitment to Chicago and to meaningfully engage with our communities ahead of the event.”

The 2027 All-Star Game in Chicago will follow the 2026 All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies in recognition of the 250th anniversary of American independence, following suit from 1976, when Veterans Stadium hosted the All-Star Game in the year of the nation’s bicentennial.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

