Willi Castro Traded to Cubs, Embraces New Opportunity in Chicago

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs made a notable move ahead of MLB’s Trade Deadline, acquiring versatile infielder and outfielder Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins in a deal that adds depth and speed to their roster as they continue to push for a postseason berth.

Less than 12 hours after the trade was announced, Castro was already suited up in blue pinstripes and taking pregame reps at Wrigley Field. Speaking exclusively to Latino Sports on the field prior to Friday’s Orioles-Cubs series opener, the Puerto Rican native addressed the move with poise and enthusiasm.

“I was prepared for it as I heard murmurings of it,” Castro said. “However I’m glad to be playing for a great franchise in a great city like Chicago.”

Castro, known for his defensive versatility and base-stealing ability, brings a spark to a Cubs lineup that has battled inconsistency but remains very much in the mix in the NL Central. The 27-year-old has appeared at multiple positions this season and is expected to continue that role with Chicago.

While Castro’s first day in Chicago added excitement to Friday’s series opener, the emotional core of the afternoon came during a 23-second moment of silence before the game in honor of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who passed away at the age of 65 earlier this week after a long fight battling cancer. Sandberg’s No. 23 was displayed on the scoreboard as fans, players, and staff paused to reflect on the legacy of one of the greatest Cubs to ever take the field.

In a powerful gesture of support and unity, the Cubs announced they will all wear No. 23 jerseys during tomorrow’s game against the Orioles in honor of Sandberg.

The organization will reportedly plan additional tributes later this season.

The day marked a mix of transition and tribute a new chapter for Willi Castro and a meaningful moment for a Cubs legend. For fans at Wrigley, it was a reminder of the enduring spirit of Chicago baseball: where fresh talent meets deep tradition, and the past and present walk side by side on the ivy-covered field.

