Winds of Strike and Labor Deadlock in MLB – Aires de Huelga y Tranque Laboral en MLB

The 1994 strike lasted only days and cost close to a billion dollars…

The 2027 strike could be prolonged and cost ‘gazillions’ of dollars…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The clarion calls are very clear, announcing, simultaneously, a players’ strike and a lockout.

As in all wars, there will be no winners, but only three losers: team owners, players, and baseball.

The owners emphasize that they will not play, starting in 2027, until the Major League Baseball Players Association scuttles their aspirations. Players’ leaders threaten that there will be no games for years, as long as necessary, until the threat of the salary cap disappears.

The Owners Have the Advantage

The owners have everything to win this war, since they own the franchises, the television and advertising contracts, and they manage the stadiums, so they can build their rosters with strikebreakers, as they did 31 years ago.

At that time, they were already playing strikebreakers, and the strike never ended; it continued, even despite orders from President Bill Clinton and Congress to resume play in the majors.

Judge Sotomayor Ended the Strike

They returned to the game, not because the strike ended, but because New York Judge Sonia Sotomayor, a Bronx native, issued a ruling requiring playball to be called without strikebreakers.

Since then, they have signed the employment contract without major problems, but today, the two sides hate each other, like David and Goliath, like Cain and Abel, like Moscow and Washington.

A Player Insults the Commissioner

For the first time in the commissioner’s 105 years of existence, a player has dared to insult him.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, 32, was attending a meeting in the Philadelphia clubhouse to hear a message from Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The commissioner was speaking, and Harper interrupted to warn him: “If you come here to talk to us about the salary cap, you can go home very quickly. We don’t want you in this clubhouse.”

A bratty insult, of course, directed at the highest authority in baseball.

Harper, in his fourteenth season, is paid $27,538,462 per year by the Phillies and is signed through 2031. He has received a total of $224,669,231 in salaries.

Harper’s bad manners are considered the result of how Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) president Tony Clark groomed his members against the commissioner and the owners of the show.

Salaries During the ’94 Strike

The highest-paid player during the 1994 strike was Bobby Bonilla of the Mets, earning $6.3 million per season.

And then there were: Ryne Sandberg, Cubs, $5,975,000; Joe Carter, Blue Jays, $5,500,000; Rafael Palmeiro, Orioles, $5,406,603; Cal Ripken, Orioles, $5,400,000; Roberto Alomar, Blue Jays, $5,333,334; Jack McDowell, White Sox, $5,300,000; Jimmy Key, Yankees, $5,250,000; Kirby Puckett, Twins, $5,200,000.

Roger Clemens, Red Sox, $5,155,250; José Canseco, Rangers, $5,100,000; David Cone, Royals, $5,000,000; Ken Griffey, Mariners, $5,000,000; Barry Bonds, Giants, $4,984,300; John Smiley, Reds, $4,975,000; José Rijo, Reds, $4,875,000; Rickey Henderson, Athletics, $4,800,000; Tom Glavine, Braves, $4,750,000; Rubén Sierra, Athletics, $4,700,000; Gary Sheffield, Mariners, $4,625,000.

Juan Soto signed a 15-year contract with the Mets last year, at the age of 26, for $765 million, plus a $75 million bonus.

The Losses Would Be Incalculable

Of course, due to that 1994 strike, no one received their full pay; they were only paid through August 11, the last day of games.

The losses then were close to a billion dollars. Now, a one-season strike would cost owners and players gazillions of dollars!

Tomorrow is another day, we’ll see!

They’re fighting to show who’s capable of pulling off the most multi-million-dollar outrages.

(En Español)

Aires de Huelga y Tranque Laboral en MLB

El paro del 1994 solo duró días y costó sobre mil millones de dólares…

La del 2027 puede prolongarse y costar sopotocientos millones…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Muy claros se oyen los claros clarines que anuncian, a la vez, una huelga de peloteros y un lockout, o sea, paro patronal.

Como en todas las guerras no habrá ganadores, sino tres derrotados: los propietarios de equipos, los peloteros y el beisbol.

Los propietarios recalcan que no jugarán, a partir de 2027, hasta que la Major League Baseball Players Association entierre sus aspiraciones. Los dirigentes de los jugadores amenazan con que no habrá juegos durante años, todo cuanto sea necesario, hasta que desaparezca la amenaza del tope salarial.

La Ventaja Es de Los Propietarios

Los propietarios tienen todas las de ganar esta guerra, puesto que son dueños de las franquicias, y dueños de los contratos de televisión y publicidad, y manejan los estadios, por lo que pueden armar sus rosters con rompe huelgas, como ocurrió hace 31 años.

En aquella oportunidad, ya jugaban rompe huelgas, y la huelga no terminó nunca, había continuado, incluso por encima de las órdenes del Presidente, Bill Clinton y del Congreso Nacional, de que se reanudara la actividad en las Mayores.

La Jueza Sotomayor Acabó con la Huelga

Volvieron al juego, no porque terminara la huelga, sino porque la Jueza de Nueva York, Sonia Sotomayor, nativa de El Bronx, emitió una sentencia obligando a cantar play-ball sin rompe huelgas.

Desde entonces, han firmado el contrato de trabajo sin mayores inconvenientes, pero hoy día, la dos partes se odian, como David y Goliat, como Caín y Abel, como Moscú y Washington.

Un Pelotero Insulta al Comisionado

Por primera vez, en 105 años de existencia del comisionado, un pelotero se ha atrevido a insultarlo.

El slugger de los Phillies, Bryce Harper, de 32 años de edad, asistía a una reunión en el clubhouse de Philadelphia, convocada para oír un mensaje del comisionado Rob Manfred.

Hablaba el comisionado, y Harper lo interrumpió para advertirle: “Si usted viene aquí a hablarnos de tope salarial, puede irse muy largo a su casa. No lo queremos en este clubhouse”.

Desde luego, insulto de malcriado, contra la máxima autoridad del beisbol.

Harper, en su décima cuarta temporada, cobra de los Phillies, 27 millones 538 mil 462 dólares por año y está firmado hasta 2031. Ha recibido como honorarios un total de 224 millones 669 mil 231 dólares.

Esa malacrianza de Harper se considera el resultado de cómo el presidente de la Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), Tony Clark, ha preparado a sus afiliados contra el comisionado y contra los propietarios del espectáculo. Sueldos Cuando la Huelga del ’94 El pelotero mejor pagado, cuando la huelga de 1994, era Bobby Bonilla, con los Mets, seis millones 300 mil dólares por temporada. Y seguían: Ryne Sandberg, Cachorros, $5,975,000; Joe Carter, Blue Jays, $5,500,000; Rafael Palmeiro, Orioles, $5,406,603; Cal Ripken, Orioles, $5,400,000; Roberto Alomar, Blue Jays, $5,333,334; Jack McDowell, Medias Blancas, $5,300,000; Jimmy Key, Yankees, $5,250,000; Kirby Puckett, Twins, $5,200,000. Roger Clemens, Medias Rojas, $5,155,250; José Canseco, Rangers, $5,100,000; David Cone, Royals, $5,000,000; Ken Griffey, Marineros, $5,000,000; Barry Bonds, Gigantes, $4,984,300; John Smiley, Rojos, $4,975,000; José Rijo, Rojos, $4,875,000; Rickey Henderson, Atléticos, $4,800,000; Tom Glavine, Bravos, $4,750,000; Rubén Sierra, Atléticos, $4,700,000; Gary Sheffield, Marineros, $4,625,000. Juan Soto, firmó el año pasado, a los 26 años de edad, un contrato por 15 temporadas, con los Mets, hasta sus 41, por 765 millones de dólares, más $75 millones como bono. Las Pérdidas serían Incalculables Por supuesto, debido a esa huelga de 1994, ninguno cobró el dinero completo, solamente les pagaron hasta el 11 de agosto, que fue el último día con juegos. Las pérdidas de entonces fueron poco menos de mil millones de dólares. Ahora, una huelga de solo una temporada, costaría a propietarios y peloteros sopotocientos mil millones de dólares. ¡Amanecerá y veremos! Pelean por demostrar quiénes son capaces de protagonizar más disparates a la hora de los multi millones de dólares.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

