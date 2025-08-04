Letters from the Beyond: From Marvin Miller to Tony Clark – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Marvin Miller para Tony Clark

Mr. Clark:

As you are now the Executive Director of the Big Leaguers, I inform you that I am Marvin Miller, Executive Director of the Big Leaguers from 1966 to 1982. And in this More Here, which you call The Beyond, since November 27, 2012.

When I started, free agents didn’t exist and the minimum salary was six thousand dollars per season, now it’s $760,000.

But the most important thing I did was convince the players that they are indispensable. And I achieved it all with respect and good manners.

After Bryce Harper’s blunder against Commissioner Rob Manfred, I read a very interesting article by journalist Leonte Landino, which is perfectly suited to your needs. He says:

“What happened with Bryce Harper and Rob Manfred is a clear reflection of the disconnect that exists between some of the game’s stars and the MLB establishment. It was an incident marked by a total lack of respect. Players have the right to fight for fair conditions, but they are also responsible for understanding that this is a business that requires balance.

“It’s not just about their pocketbooks; it’s about the entire baseball ecosystem: the fans, the franchises, the workers behind the scenes. If we continue down this path of direct confrontation, we will inevitably head toward a work stoppage that will hurt everyone, and that would be the worst-case scenario for the sport we love.

“Players are seeking a salary floor, meaning teams investing a minimum amount in payrolls, but they must have access to a revenue control mechanism called a cap or ceiling, to benefit the greatest number and distribute it among more star players, not just a tiny group who are also vulnerable to risky public scrutiny.”

Mr. Clark: Don’t rush into a strike. The owners can win it without much effort. Review the history of the strike declared in 1994 by Don Fehr, who was then the players’ manager. That was fatal, even though they still had no salary cap.

You can avoid the salary cap without insults or street fights. Think with your head, not your fists.

I wish you the best of luck…

Marvin.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Marvin Miller para Tony Clark

Sr. Clark:

Como Ud. ahora es el Director Ejecutivo de los bigleaguers, le informo que soy Marvin Miller, Director Ejecutivo de los bigleaguers desde 1966 hasta 1982. Y en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde el 27 de noviembre de 2012.

Cuando comencé, no existían los agentes libres y el sueldo mínimo era de seis mil dólares por temporada, ahora $760 mil.

Pero lo más importante que hice fue convencer a los peloteros de que son imprescindibles. Y todo lo logré con respeto y buenos modales.

Después del desaguisado de Bryce Harper ante el comisionado, Rob Manfred, leí una nota del periodista Leonte Landino, muy interesante y que te viene, que ni mandada a hacer. Dice:

“Lo que ocurrió con Bryce Harper y Rob Manfred es un reflejo claro de la desconexión que existe entre algunas estrellas del juego y la institucionalidad de MLB. Fue un incidente marcado por una total falta de respeto. Los peloteros tienen el derecho a luchar por condiciones justas, pero también son responsables de entender que esto es un negocio que necesita equilibrio.

“No se trata solo de sus bolsillos; se trata del ecosistema completo del beisbol: los fanáticos, las franquicias, los trabajadores detrás de escena. Si seguimos por este camino de enfrentamiento directo, nos dirigiremos inevitablemente a un paro laboral que dañará a todos, y eso sería el peor escenario para el deporte que amamos.

“Los peloteros buscan un piso salarial, es decir que los equipos inviertan un mínimo en las nóminas, pero deben acceder a un mecanismo de control de ganancias que se llame techo o tope, para beneficiar a la mayor cantidad y repartir entre más jugadores estrellas y no solo en un minúsculo grupo que, además queda a la deriva de un escrutinio público demasiado arriesgado”.

Sr. Clark: No se precipiten a declarar una huelga. Los propietarios pueden ganarla sin mayor esfuerzo. Revísate la historia de la huelga declarada en 1994, por Don Fehr, quien era entonces el dirigente de los jugadores. Aquello fue fatal, aún cuando siguieron sin tope salarial.

Pueden evitar tope salarial, sin necesidad de insultos ni peleas callejeras. Piensen con la cabeza, no con los puños.

Le deseo la mejor de las suertes…

Marvin.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5