Larsen, With No Rest, Throws a Perfect Game – Larsen, Amanecido, Tiró el Juego Perfecto

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Brad Snell, from Florence, Arizona, asks: “How did the young man who throws over 100 miles per hour hurt his arm?”

Dear friend Brady: It wasn’t his arm, but his left leg. A few days ago, a line drive hit 23-year-old Jacob Misiorowski in the leg; now he’s complaining of pain in his shin.

Brewers doctors expect the rookie to be back in two weeks. And yes, Jacob has thrown a fastball this year at up to 103 mph. His record: 4-1, 2.70.

Justino Moreno T. from Culiacán asks: “When was the first time baseball was broadcast on television?”

Dear friend Tino: The first broadcast was in New York, a game between university teams Princeton (2) and Columbia (1), on May 17, 1939, at Baker Field, via W2XBS, with one camera.

In the Major Leagues, on August 26 of that same year, 1939, NBC televised the first half of a doubleheader, Reds (5)-Dodgers (2), in Brooklyn, with two cameras. Rafael Hernández, from Naguanagua, asks: “Is it true that in the Major Leagues, a drunk pitcher threw a perfect game?”

Friend Rafa: He wasn’t drunk anymore, but Don Larsen hadn’t slept all night because he was partying with the owner of the Yaquis de Obregón, celebrating that he was going to pitch for that team in the winter of that year, 1956.

Larsen didn’t know he was going to start Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers until he arrived at Yankee Stadium. Well, he pitched a perfect game for a 2-0 victory over Sal Magglie, and he didn’t travel to Mexico.

The Yankees won the Series in seven games.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, asks: “What is the record for most hits hit in a Major League game?”

Dear friend Fre: Seven in nine innings, by Wilbert Robinson and Rennie Stennett.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Larsen, Amanecido, Tiró el Juego Perfecto

El mayor problema de usar las maquinitas, en vez de los tradicionales umpires, es que no podemos insultarlas en serio, ya que no tienen mamá… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes y mañana miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Brad Snell, de Florence, Arizona, pregunta: “¿Cómo se lesionó el brazo el jovencito que lanza a más de 100 millas por hora?”

Amigo Brady: No fue el brazo, sino la pierna izquierda. Hace unos días, una pelota bateada en línea le golpeó la pierna a Jacob Misiorowski, de 23 años; y ahora se ha quejado de dolores en la tibia.

Los médicos de los Cerveceros, esperan que el novato esté bien en dos semanas. Y sí, Jacob ha tirado la recta este año hasta a 103 millas por hora. Su récord, 4-1, 2.70.

Justino Moreno T. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuándo fue la primera vez que se transmitió beisbol por televisión?”

Amigo Tino: La primera transmisión fue en Nueva York, un juego entre equipos de Universidades, Princeton (2) y Columbia (1), el 17 de mayo de 1939, en Baker Field, a través de la W2XBS, con una cámara.

En Grandes Ligas, el 26 de agosto del mismo año ’39. La NBC televisó la primera parte de un doble juego, Rojos(5)-Dodgers(2), en Brooklyn, con dos cámaras.

Rafael Hernández, de Naguanagua, pregunta: “¿Cierto que en Grandes Ligas, un lanzador borracho tiró juego perfecto?”

Amigo Rafa: Ya no estaba borracho, pero Don Larsen no había dormido en toda la noche porque andaba de parranda con el propietario de los Yaquis de Obregón, celebrando que iba a lanzar para ese equipo en el invierno de aquel año, 1956.

Larsen no sabía que iba a abrir el quinto juego de la Serie Mundial frente a los Dodgers, hasta que llegó a Yankee Stadium. Pues, tiró perfecto para victoria de 2-0 sobre Sal Magglie, y ya no viajó a México.

Los Yankees ganaron la Serie en siete juegos.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el récord de más incogibles bateados en un juego de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Fre: Siete en nueve innings, por Wilbert Robinson y Rennie Stennett.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

