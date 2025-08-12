Record for Most Home Runs Inside the Parks – Récord de Más Jonrones Dentro de los Parques 

Tyrants have always helped each other… The free, never. Disgraceful human condition!… Simón Bolívar.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you.

Freddy Torres A. from Caracas asks: “If there is a strike in the Major Leagues, which teams would be most affected: the low-budget ones or the high-paying ones?”

Dear friend Fred: If there is a strike or lockout, the richest will lose more money, but it will be a disaster for everyone, especially for baseball.

Sergio Machado of Weston reports: “When I received the information, I thought it was a joke, or that I was traveling back in time, or that something was wrong with me. The headline was ‘Mariano Rivera Injured.’

“But they confirmed it to me, yes, Mariano injured his Achilles tendon while participating in a Veterans Game at Yankee Stadium, and he was treated by the trainers.”

Héctor Sánchez of Tampa asks: “What is the record for home runs inside the parks?”

Dear friend Jeity: That record, of course unbeatable, is 55, and it’s been held by Jesse Burkett since 1905, when he retired after playing 16 seasons with five teams. He was a left fielder, a left-handed hitter. He also hit 20 more over the fences, had a .338 average, 952 RBIs, and 389 stolen bases.

Ennio Minarini of Montreal asks: “What do you think about the Matt LaChappa-San Diego Padres case?”

Dear friend Yeyo: Wonderful, sentimental, deeply human, what the Padres did when they declared him Father for life.

LaChappa was pitching in the Padres’ minor leagues. While warming up to start a game in April 1996, he suffered a heart attack. They saved his life, but he was left useless due to brain damage.

Now, 50 years old, he is treated very well by the Padres, as if he were a major league player.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, requests: “The Magallanes lineup that won the 1970 Caribbean Series.”

Dear friend Pe Ele: In the final game, which they won 3-2 against the Dominican Republic: Dámaso Blanco 3B, Luis Ortega RF, Orlando Reyes 1B, Gustavo Gil 2B, Armando Ortiz LF, Jesús Aristimuño SS, Nelson Cañas CF, Edito Arteaga C, Gregorio Machado, and Gilberto Marcano P.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Récord de Más Jonrones Dentro de los Parques

Siempre los tiranos se han ayudado entre sí … Los libres, jamás. ¡Desgraciada condición humana!… Simón Bolívar.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes y mañana miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Freddy Torres A. de Caracas, pregunta: “Si hay paro de las Grandes Ligas, ¿quiénes serían los equipos más afectados: los de bajo presupuesto o los de grandes honorarios?”

Amigo Fred: Si hay huelga o lockout, los más ricos perderán más dinero, pero será un desastre para todos y especialmente para el beisbol.

Sergio Machado, de Weston, informa: “Cuando recibí la información, creí que era un chiste o que estaba viajando al pasado o que algo no me funciona bien. El titular era `Lesionado Mariano Rivera´.

“Pero me lo confirmaron, sí, Mariano se lesionó un tendón de Aquiles, cuando participaba en un Juego de Veteranos de Yankee Stadium, y fue atendido por los trainers”.

Héctor Sánchez, de Tampa, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el récord de jonrones dentro de los parques?”

Amigo Jeity: Ese récord, por supuesto que imbatible, es de 55, y lo posee Jesse Burkett, desde 1905, cuando se retiró, después de jugar 16 temporadas con cinco equipos. Era left fielder, bateador zurdo. Además, conectó otros 20 por encima de las bardas, dejó promedio de .338, 952 impulsadas y 389 bases robadas.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta: “¿Qué cree del caso Matt LaChappa-Padres de San Diego?”

Amigo Yeyo: Maravilloso, sentimental, profundamente humano, lo hecho por los Padres al declararlo “Padre por toda la vida“.

LaChappa lanzaba en las menores de los Padres. Y mientras calentaba para abrir un juego, en abril de 1996, sufrió un infarto. Le salvaron la vida, pero quedó inútil por daños en el cerebro.

Ahora, ya de 50 años de edad, es tratado muy bien por los Padres, como si fuera un pelotero del roster grande.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, solicita: “La alineación de Magallanes campeón en la Serie del Caribe de 1970”.

Amigo Pe Ele: En el juego final, que ganaron 3-2 a Dominicana: Dámaso Blanco 3B, Luis Ortega RF, Orlando Reyes 1B, Gustavo Gil 2B, Armando Ortiz LF, Jesús Aristimuño SS, Nelson Cañas CF, Edito Arteaga C, Gregorio Machado y Gilberto Marcano P.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

