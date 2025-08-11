Letters from Beyond: From Gil Hodges to Steve Cohen – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Gil Hodges para Steve Cohen

Mr. Cohen:

I hope you’ve learned that banknotes don’t play baseball. So, no matter how much of a multimillionaire you are—and I respect and admire that—here you have to submit to what this game, this spectacle, this business demands.

Or your team will continue to lurch left, right, and beyond.

I’m informing you that I was the fourth manager of the Mets, from 1968 to 1971, and the first to win a World Series with them, the 1969 World Series against the Orioles in five games.

My friends Casey Stengel, Wes Westrum, and Salty Parker had managed them before.

We weren’t a great team; few considered us favorites. A New York newspaper predicted that Baltimore would beat us in that Series in four games.

But yes, we were a happy, joyful bunch, led by Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman, Nolan Ryan, Tug McGraw, Gary Gentry, Tommy Agee, Ed Kranepool, Don Clendenon, Al Weis, Jerry Grote, Rod Gaspar, Al Weis, J.C. Martin, Bud Harrelson, Cleon Jones, Amos Otis…

A happy, joyful bunch.

Now, however, none of their players are happy, not even Juan Soto, with his 15-year contract for $765 million plus a $75 million bonus, totaling $840 million.

That contract and your attitude, Mr. Cohen, have completely ruined the Mets’ winning spirit. A clueless journalist, not in fast-paced mode, but in a violent camera, published:

“Since Steve Cohen bought the Mets in 2020, he’s worked to turn the franchise into the envy of the Major Leagues: a team that can compete not only on the field, but also for the sport’s most outstanding players.”

So what? At this point, they’re out of the postseason.

You’re a gambling specialist because, back in high school, you were a poker champion, and now you’re building two casinos on the land that used to be Shea Stadium.

Baseball, Mr. Cohen, is not a game of chance, but a sport so worthy and unique that you can’t handle it.

When manager Carlos Mendoza manages another team, he’s going to be magnificent. In his hands, he’s just another victim. Oh! And Pete Alonso is a tremendous hitter, but frustrated on his roster.

I hope he keeps winning at poker, and I hope he leaves baseball. Leave us happy, like we were before…

Gil.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Gil Hodges para Steve Cohen

Sr. Cohen:

Espero haya aprendido que los billetes de banco no juegan beisbol. Así que, por muy multimillonario que usted sea, y eso se lo respeto y se lo admiro, aquí tiene que someterse a lo que que exija este juego, este espectáculo, este negocio.

O su equipo seguirá dando bandazos a izquierda, a la derecha y hasta más allá.

Le informo que fui el cuarto mánager de los Mets, 1968-1971, y el primero en ganar una Serie Mundial con ellos, la de 1969 a los Orioles, en cinco juegos.

Antes los habían dirigido mis amigos, Casey Stengel, Wes Westrum y Salty Parker.

No éramos un gran equipo, pocos nos dieron de favoritos. Un diario de Nueva York predijo que Baltimore nos ganaría aquella Serie en cuatro fechas.

Pero, eso sí, éramos una alegre y feliz pandilla, encabezada por Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman, Nolan Ryan, Tug McGraw, Gary Gentry, Tommy Agee, Ed Kranepool, Don Clendenon, Al Weis, Jerry Grote, Rod Gaspar, Al Weis, J.C. Martin, Bud Harrelson, Cleon Jones, Amos Otis…

Alegre y feliz pandilla.

En cambio, ahora, ninguno de sus peloteros es feliz, ni siquiera Juan Soto, con su contrato para 15 años por $765 millones más $75 millones de bono, total: $840 millones.

Ese contrato y la actitud suya, Sr. Cohen, han descompuesto totalmente el espíritu ganador de los Mets. Un periodista despistado, no a cámara rápida, sino a cámara violenta, publicó:

“Desde que Steve Cohen compró a los Mets en 2020, ha trabajado para convertir la franquicia en la envidia de las Grandes Ligas: un equipo que no solo pueda competir en el terreno, sino también por los jugadores más destacados del deporte”.

¿Y qué?, a estas alturas están fuera de la postemporada.

Ud. es especialista en juegos de azar, porque, ya cuando estudiaba preuniversitario era campeón de póker, y ahora construye dos casinos en el terreno que ocupaba Shea Stadium.

El beisbol, Sr. Cohen, no es un juego de azar, sino un deporte tan digno y único, que no puede Ud. con él.

Cuando el mánager, Carlos Mendoza, dirija otro equipo, va a ser magnífico. En sus manos, es una víctima más. ¡Ah! y Pete Alonso es tremendo bateador, pero frustrado en su roster.

Deseo que siga ganando en el póker a ver si se va del beisbol. Déjenos felices, como éramos antes…

Gil.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5