It’s Caballero In Pinstripes

BRONX, NY — José Caballero has been a visiting player at Yankee Stadium, two teams including the Mariners and Rays. He and his family in Panama have been avid Yankees fans so it was at the July 31st MLB trade deadline when the unusual occurred.

Three hours after a rain delay in the Bronx, the Rays and Yankees began play. Caballero was in the Rays lineup. In his last at bat, he returned to the Rays dugout and hugs with former teammates followed, though he wasn’t leaving the Bronx.

Instead the unusual in-game trade. Caballero headed to the opposite side and presented a uniform of Yankees pinstripes. Later he would board a plane to Miami with his new team.

“It was kind of like a roller coaster for me because like that day it was supposed to be a day game and then we have a rain delay like three hours” he said Friday evening prior to his debut as a Yankee in the Bronx.

“Just like kind of confusing because like I said to other guys, I was happy with the Rays. They were there for me as well. They always treated me the right way and, you know, it was a good place to be and at the same time, I was really happy to be excited to be with such a good organization like the Yankees.”

Caballero was acquired from the Rays in exchange for outfielder Everson Pereira and a player to be named later or cash considerations. It was the last transaction of a busy deadline for Yankees GM Brian Cashman.

A trade that provides an important cog for the Yankees in the late innings off the bench. Caballero is the current MLB base stealer (35) and gets on base. Manager Aaron Boone can also insert him in the starting lineup, his first start Saturday afternoon at second base Caballero got hold of a 3-2 curveball and hit a double to left in the second inning.

Friday night, he came off the bench and was inserted as a pinch runner for Gianacarlo Stanton who walked, the Yankees though could not offer a late inning rally. The Astros came to the Bronx and took two of three as the Yankees (62-56) continued their slide (20-31) since June 13, 6-½ game behind first place Toronto in the AL East and a half-game ahead of the Guardians for the third and final AL Wild Card.

So Caballero is anxious to help a team that is struggling, though this is no longer a fantasy. He is now a New York Yankee.

“It is a special place with a lot of history and I grew up with Yankee fans, so it’s a pleasure to be here. It’s an honor, and I’m really happy to be here,” he said prior to signing autographs for fans near the railing of the Yankees dugout.

He said, “You know, I’m just trying to contribute to the team in any way possible. I’ve been doing that for anything that I’ve been part of and I’m just trying to continue to do that. I’m just trying to find a way to help in any way.”

His goal is helping the Yankees advance to the postseason and move on with hopes of his new team returning to the World Series. Caballero this season with the Rays was positioned at second base, shortstop, third, right field and center.

The 28-year-old hit .226 for the Rays, scored 37 runs, hit 12 doubles, two home runs, and 27 RBI. Since 2023, his 105 stolen bases are the third most in the Majors.

“Just trying to be an important position for the next guy, trying to make their job easier and trying to score a run,” he said that is the main idea of stealing bases. “Trying to be closer to home as possible and that’s what I do and I take pride in that.”

Perhaps the Yankees will find a way to score runs differently. Taking the extra base with speed has not been their strength, but now they have that cog off the bench or in the lineup. Regardless, Caballero brings a different dimension and difference in a tight ballgame.

And in his first few weeks as a Yankee, Caballero has been greeted and welcomed. Yankees captain Aaron Judge was the first to welcome him when he entered the clubhouse on that late afternoon following the unusual deadline trade.

“I like being a teammate with Aaron Judge and the other guys,” said Caballero, who will have more media attention after playing in a small market of Tampa Bay.

“These guys are amazing, especially Judge. He is the leader of the club and he’s just an amazing person.”

But wearing Yankees pinstripes has always been a goal. In Panama it was a dream. Now José Caballero can say this is a reality.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

