Dan Serafini Will Spend 25 Years in Prison – Cumplirá Prisión Por 25 Años Dan Serafini

A ‘flossing speech’ is one that’s very brief, but covers the essential point… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to Remember: A week ago, we celebrated that, for the first time in 125 years of Major League Baseball, a woman worked as an umpire. It was 48-year-old Jen Pawol in the Marlins series at Atlanta.

Well, yesterday, Thursday, it was 103 years since a woman played for the first and only time in a Major League game. But it was in an exhibition game, Red Sox-American League All-Star Game. That one was Lizza Murphy, in the All-Star Game, and she played first base. She had two hits in four at-bats. And in 18 defensive plays, she didn’t commit any errors.

** The Cubs, in a tremendous fight for qualification, recalled outfielder Owen Caissie, a Canadian from Ontario, one of the best in the entire system, from Triple-A. He occupies the roster spot left by the injured Panamanian Miguel Amaya…

** An extraordinary 22-year-old prospect, the Blue Jays now move up, having taken first place in the Division. But they aren’t complacent and now have Trey Yesavage, who has never pitched higher than Double-A and whom they signed last year for a $4.1 million bonus…

The difference between the sunrise after winning a game and the sunrise after losing it is such that it can be compared to the sunrises after a wedding night and after a divorce… Joe Torre, when he was manager of the Yankees.

** In three days, on Monday the 18th, Dan Serafini, 51, a former left-handed reliever in the Major Leagues in Japan and Mexico, will be sentenced to 25 years in prison, without parole…

** After more than four years of investigation, he was found guilty of the shooting death of his father-in-law, Robert Gary Spohr, 70, and of wounding his mother-in-law, Wendy Louise Wood, 68, who ultimately committed suicide…

** The motives were financial. Serafini earned $16 million in his career, but he was left broke…

I don’t read newspapers or listen to the radio. I believe that those who vent their frustrations against the manager are thus venting their frustrations, and they have the right to do so… Joe Torre, when he was manager of the Yankees.

(En Español)

A Prisión Por 25 Años Dan Serafini

Un discurso `hilo dental´ es aquel que resulta muy breve, pero el cual cubre el punto esencial… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes para recordar: Hace una semana, celebramos que, por primera vez en 125 años de Grandes Ligas, una dama trabajaba como umpire. Fue Jen Pawol, de 48 años, en la serie, Marlins en Atlanta.

Pues ayer jueves, se cumplieron 103 años de cuando una mujer jugara por primera y única vez en un encuentro de las Mayores. Pero fue en juego de exhibición, Medias Rojas-All Star de la Liga Americana. Aquella fue, Lizza Murphy, en el All Star, y jugó en primera base. Conectó dos hits en cuatro turnos. Y en 18 jugadas defensivas, no cometió errores.

** Los Cachorros, en lucha tremenda por la clasificación, llamaron de Triple A al outfielder Owen Caissie, canadiense de Ontario, de los mejores en todo el sistema. Ocupa el puesto en el roster que deja el lesionado panameño, Miguel Amaya…

** Un prospecto extraordinario, de 22 años, suben ahora los Blue Jays, quienes se han adueñado del primer lugar de la División. Pero no se confían y tienen ahora a Trey Yesavage, quien nunca ha lanzado más arriba que doble A y a quien firmaron el año pasado, con bono de cuatro millones cien mil dólares…

La diferencia entre el amanecer después de ganar un juego y el amanecer después de perderlo, es tal, que puede compararse con la de los amaneceres después de la noche de bodas y después del día del divorcio… Joe Torre, cuando era mánager de los Yankees.

** Dentro de tres días, el lunes 18, sentenciarán a 25 años de prisión, sin derecho a libertad condicional, a Dan Serafini, de 51 años, quien fuera relevista zurdo en Grandes Ligas, en Japón y en México…

** Después de más cuatro años de investigaciones, lo encontraron culpable de la muerte a tiros de su suegro, Robert Gary Spohr, de 70 años, y de herir a su suegra, Wendy Louise Wood, de 68, quien terminó suicidándose…

** Los motivos fueron económicos. Serafini cobró 16 millones de dólares en su carrera, pero había quedado en la ruina…

No leo periódicos ni oigo radio. Considero que quienes descargan al mánager, exteriorizan así sus frustraciones, y tienen derecho a hacerlo… Joe Torre, cuando era managers de los Yankees.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5