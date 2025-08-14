Dodgers Face Padres In NL West Division Weekend Showdown

Image Credit: Bill Menzel and Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The first-place San Diego Padres come to Dodger Stadium this Friday to begin a three-game series with the second-place Dodgers, in the NL West, looking to put distance between them and their down state rivals as we head closer to the end of the regular season.

The Dodgers will send out future Cooperstown Hall of Fame ace Clayton Kershaw in the hopes of turning the tide of a Padres club who seems to be steamrolling towards a NL West Division title. But for the Dodgers to stop that, they need plenty more than Kershaw. They have looked awful over the past few weeks, 4-6 over their last 10 games, and are 10-13 since the All-Star break.

They are coming off another sweep by the 59-62 fourth-place in the AL West, Angels, who have beaten them in all six games played this season. Because they are dead last across MLB in starters’ innings pitched at 555 innings, the Dodgers need the bullpen to finish every game, as their relievers as a staff is ranked at No. 22 currently with a 4.22 ERA.

They have a potent lineup, and it’s the reason why they have been at the top of the NL West all season. Still, over this last stretch of games, they have not been able to push runners across the plate who were in scoring position, unless it was a walk with the bases loaded, a wild pitch, or a sacrifice fly that nets them one run with the bases loaded.

I don’t expect that non productivity to continue, so their real “Achilles’ heel” is the bullpen. Unfortunately, their arms only have so many pitches in a long season. Skipper Dave Roberts and Los Angeles hopes to get back players from the IL, like Tanner Scott, who has been out since July 22nd with left elbow inflammation. Looking to return by the end of August, the left-hander signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Dodgers this past offseason and has the most blown saves in the Major Leagues in 2025. Scott can’t save games, let alone save the Dodgers. Get the picture?

“Where we’re at, we put ourselves in this spot,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said this week after the Dodgers lost their NL West division lead to the Padres.

“But, no, I wouldn’t have expected us to be in second place right now.”

These six games against the Padres in the next ten days will be challenging for LA, and how they fare will give us a clearer look at where they end up at the end of the regular season.

