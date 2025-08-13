MLB Players’ Weekend returns to showcase player passions and inspirations

Image Credit: MLB

MLB Debuts New Spots Featuring Nice Guys Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge; MLB Launches New Youth-Focused YouTube Series Celebrating Players Overcoming Challenges; Albert Pujols and Greg Amsinger Co-Host MLB Network Players’ Weekend Special This Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

MLB Players’ Weekend returns this weekend encouraging Major League Players to showcase their favorite hobbies, interests and passions with custom equipment such as bats and cleats. Taking place over the course of 45 scheduled games Friday, Aug. 15 – Sunday, Aug. 17, on-field equipment regulations are relaxed for players to increasingly show fans who they are beyond the field of play and showcase the causes and inspirations that are important to them. For the second year in a row, players will also sport their numbers on the sides of their caps. Prior to 2024 Players’ Weekend, New Era Cap developed a side patch of players’ numbers meant to resemble youthful illustrations where each digit has its own color and design.

Anticipated equipment customizations include recognitions of players’ home countries, hometowns, alma maters, first responders, nicknames, favorite entertainment characters, family members and foundations. After Players’ Weekend concludes, select game-used, authenticated items will be auctioned to benefit a charitable organization of the player’s choosing.

To highlight and amplify the unique aspects of players’ personalities, MLB, the 30 Clubs and media partners all plan to utilize a variety of storytelling techniques. Fans will discover new player stories through game presentation in-stadiums, broadcast interviews, streaming features, social media, online content series, creative advertising and more. Fans also have the chance to win replica Players’ Weekend bats by entering a new online sweepstakes at MLB.com/Players-Weekend-Sweepstakes.*

To help lead off Players’ Weekend on Friday, MLB is dropping the latest extensions of the “Baseball is Something Else” brand campaign – No Way Shohei and Good Guy Aaron. In No Way Shohei, Shohei Ohtani’s unparalleled two-way skill is highlighted alongside his renowned humility off the field, while Good Guy Aaron also emphasizes the dichotomy of Aaron Judge’skindness everywhere except in the batter’s box. The integrated campaign includes social extensions as well as out-of-home, radio and editorial components that will be updated through the Postseason. This creative was developed with Wieden+Kennedy.

After debuting on social media, the spots will appear across MLB Media outlets including MLB Network, MLB.com and MLB.TV; MLB broadcast partners including FOX/FS1, ESPN, TBS, Apple and Roku; and across other paid digital media sites.

In another extension of player storytelling, MLB today is launching the original content series No Easy Outs. No Easy Outs is a new MLB YouTube series that details how some of MLB’s biggest stars overcame challenges on their way to the Major Leagues. The conversations are designed to relate to a younger audience (ages 7-12) informing them about the power of resilience and demonstrating how everyone, even MLB stars, had difficulties to overcome.

The series utilizes a mix of animation, sit-down interviews, found footage, and dynamic graphics to tell unique stories of each player, highlighting their on-field accomplishments while recalling the hurdles they cleared as kids on their way to Major League success.

The first two episodes premiere this month – Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (today, Aug. 13) and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen (Wednesday, Aug. 20). The series is hosted by veteran reporter Sweeny Murti.

MLB Network analyst and three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols and MLB Network host Greg Amsinger will anchor an MLB Network Players’ Weekend Special this Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

As part of the special, MLB Central co-host Lauren Shehadi sits down for an exclusive interview with New York Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, plus Team USA manager Mark DeRosa sits down for an exclusive interview with Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher and Team USA World Baseball Classic participant Paul Skenes. Each player details their very own unique path to reaching the big leagues and their drive to succeed. Also, part of the program will be exclusive tours of Marucci Sports and Victus Sports, the Official Bats of MLB. Harold Reynolds(Marucci) and DeRosa (Victus) will tour each of the facilities to learn how and why Marucci and Victus bats became the preferred bats among players. The detailed process that goes into making the bats, including the grading, engraving, customizing and painting, will be highlighted throughout.

Many of the stories and causes that players choose to highlight will be featured on MLB broadcasts throughout the weekend culminating with the Sunday Night Baseball match-up, which is the 2025 MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life live on ESPN from Williamsport, PA where the New York Mets will face off against the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m. ET. During this match-up, players’ caps will feature a side patch of the Little League Classic logo.

MLB NATIONAL BROADCASTS DURING PLAYERS’ WEEKEND

Live Afternoon Baseball, MLB Network, Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Fri., Aug. 15 (2:20 PM ET)

Friday Night Baseball, Apple TV+, Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, Fri., Aug. 15 (6:40 PM ET)

Friday Night Baseball, Apple TV+, Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays, Fri., Aug. 15 (7:07 PM ET)

MLB on FS1, FS1, Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Sat., Aug. 16 (2:20 PM ET)

Baseball Night in America, FOX, New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, Sat., Aug. 16 (7:15 PM ET)

Baseball Night in America, FOX, Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins, Sat., Aug. 16 (7:15 PM ET)

Sunday Leadoff, Roku, Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals, Sun., Aug. 17 (11:35 AM ET)

Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, Seattle Mariners at New York Mets (LLC), Sun., Aug. 17 (7:10 PM ET)

