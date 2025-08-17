The First and Only Death by Hit by a Pitch – Primera y Única Muerte Por Un Pelotazo  

105 years ago, Ray Chapman of the Indians fell to his death after being hit in the head by a fastball from Carl May of the Yankees. Helmets weren’t worn yet.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – This Sunday, the 17th, marks 105 years since the horrific and only tragedy of its kind in the history of Major League Baseball.

The previous afternoon, Monday the 16th, Indians shortstop Ray Chapman, 29, a right-handed hitter, fell on home plate, his head smashed, covered in blood, to the astonishment of 21,213 spectators. A fastball from Carl Mays, the Yankees’ right-handed pitcher, had reached him. Helmets were not yet known in baseball.

That was a hot, humid afternoon, and they were playing at the Polo Grounds, as the opening of the first Yankee Stadium was three years away.

They were playing the fifth inning, Mays, 26, was throwing underarm, and Chapman often came very close to home plate, which made the pitchers uncomfortable. The Indians were winning 3-0, and the score reached 1-1.

Umpire Tom Connolly yelled for a doctor (teams didn’t yet have them under contract, as they do today). Players from both clubs surrounded Ray. With help, he managed to get up and walked toward the clubhouse, which involved crossing the field toward centerfield.

“Tell Kate I’m okay,” he stammered, “please tell my ring, and tell her, I love her very much.”

The trainer had a diamond ring for him, a gift from his wife, Kathleen Daly, who had seen him off the night before at the Cleveland train station and was expecting their first child. Chapman, in his ninth major league season, had planned to retire after that year’s season, even though he was still at the peak of his abilities.

“I just don’t want to suffer these separations from my wife anymore,” they recalled him explaining to friends. “I’m going to dedicate myself to her, our son, and the business in Cleveland.”

They placed the ring on his left ring finger, as is customary for married couples in the United States. Then he tried to smile and fainted. They carried him on a stretcher to the ambulance. He never regained consciousness.

At St. Lawrence Hospital, X-rays revealed a nine-centimeter fracture of the left parietal bone. In the early hours of Tuesday the 17th, at 12:29 p.m., they began the operation, during which they removed a bone fragment, about four centimeters on each side. The brain had suffered severe injuries. Blood clots were found. The surgical procedure concluded at 1:44 a.m. The patient was breathing better, so his teammates, who had remained vigil, returned to the hotel, confident that the worst was over. However, when they awoke hours later, they learned that Ray had died at 4:40 a.m.

“I don’t think Mays deliberately threw at Chappie,” Indians player-manager at the time, Tris Speaker, later said. “He had time to get out of the way, but he never moved.”

Mays, who won 26 games that year and 27 the next (1921), was known for throwing very close to batters. In 15 seasons, during which he wore four uniforms, he finished with a 208-126 record and a 2.92 ERA. After that Monday in August 1920, and for the rest of his life (he died in Oregon on April 4, 1971), he always claimed he hadn’t tried to hit Chapman, and that his death could have been due to him not being immobilized after the hit, but instead being made to walk.

The Indians won the tragic game 4-3, and the next day Joe Sewell was called up from the minors to take over at shortstop.

Playing in Chapman’s memory, they won the championship and the World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Chapman’s widow was given $3,986.31, which was her husband’s share of the championship.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

Primera y Única Muerte Por Pelotazo

Hace 105 años Ray Chapman, de los Indios, cayó moribundo, tras recibir en la cabeza la recta de Carl May, de los Yankees. No se usaban los cascos.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Este domingo 17, se cumplen 105 años de la horrible y única tragedia de este tipo en la historia de las Grandes Ligas.

En la tarde anterior, la del lunes 16, el shortstop de los Indios, Ray Chapman, de 29 años, bateador derecho, cayó sobre el home, con la cabeza destrozada, bañado en sangre, ante el asombro de 21 mil 213 espectadores. Una recta de Carl Mays, lanzador derecho de los Yankees, lo había alcanzado. Aún no se conocían los cascos en el beisbol.

Aquella era una tarde húmeda, calurosa y jugaban en el Polo Grounds, porque faltaban tres años para que se inaugurara el primer Yankee Stadium.

Jugaban el quinto inning, Mays, de 26 años, tiraba por debajo del brazo, y Chapman solía acercarse mucho al home-plate, lo que incomodaba a los lanzadores. Ganaban los Indios 3-0, y la cuenta llegó a 1-1.

El umpire, Tom Connolly, gritó pidiendo un médico (aún no los tenían los equipos bajo contrato, como hoy día). Jugadores de ambos clubes rodearon a Ray. Con ayuda, logró incorporarse, y caminaba rumbo al clubhouse, al cual había que ir atravesando el terreno hacia el centerfield.

“Infórmenle a Kate que estoy bien”, balbuceó, “por favor, mi sortija, y díganle a ella, que la quiero mucho”.

El trainer le guardaba un anillo con brillantes, regalo de su esposa Kathleen Daly, quien le había despedido la noche anterior en la estación del tren en Cleveland, y quien esperaba su primer hijo. Chapman, en su novena temporada de Grandes Ligas, había planificado retirarse después de la campaña de ese año, aún cuando estaba en plenitud de sus facultades.

“Es que no quiero sufrir más estas separaciones de mi esposa” recordaron que solía explicar a sus amigos, “voy a dedicarme a ella, a nuestro hijo y a los negocios en Cleveland”.

Le colocaron la sortija en el dedo anular izquierdo, según la costumbre de los casados en Estados Unidos. Entonces trató de sonreír, y se desmayó. Lo llevaron en camilla hasta la ambulancia. Ya no recuperó más el conocimiento.

En el St. Lawrence Hospital, los rayos X revelaron fractura del parietal izquierdo de nueve centímetros. En la madrugada del martes 17, a las 12:29, comenzaron la operación, durante la cual removieron un fragmento óseo, de unos cuatro centímetros por lado. El cerebro había sufrido graves lesiones. Localizaron coágulos de sangre. La labor quirúrgica concluyó a la 1:44 de esa mañana. El paciente respiró mejor, por lo que sus compañeros de equipo, que habían permanecido en vigilia, regresaron al hotel, confiados en que lo peor había pasado. Sin embargo, cuando horas después se levantaron, supieron que Ray había muerto a las 4:40.

“No creo que Mays le tirara deliberadamente a Chappie”, dijo más tarde el mánager-jugador de los Indios para la fecha, Tris Speaker. “Él tuvo tiempo de apartarse, pero nunca se movió”.

Mays, quien ganó ese año 26 juegos y 27 en el siguiente (1921), tenía fama de lanzarle muy cerca a los bateadores. En 15 temporadas, durante las cuales vistió cuatro uniformes, terminó con 208-126 y efectividad de 2.92. Después de ese lunes de agosto de 1920, y durante el resto de su vida (murió en Oregón, el cuatro de abril de 1971), siempre afirmó no haber intentado golpear a Chapman, y que la muerte pudo haber sido porque no lo inmovilizaron después del golpe, sino que le hicieron caminar.

Los Indios ganaron el juego de la tragedia 4-3, y llamaron al día siguiente de las menores a Joe Sewell para que se ocupara de la posición de shortstop.

Jugando en memoria de Chapman, ganaron el campeonato y la Serie Mundial a los Dodgers de Brooklyn. A la viuda de Chapman, le entregaron tres mil 986 dólares con 31 centavos, lo que le correspondía a su esposo como parte del equipo Campeón.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene