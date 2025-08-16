Luis Castillo: As Solid Of A LatinoMVP As They Come

Image Credit: Al Pereira/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo, one of the most feared pitchers in the game, nicknamed “La Piedra” is as solid as a rock.

Earning the popular nickname from his steady demeanor and presence on the mound, the 32-year-old—pitching to a career-ERA of 3.55 across nine MLB seasons and 3.48 in 2025—has appeared in three All-Star Games and accomplished the massive achievement of winning the LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year on two separate occasions.

The LatinoMVP Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latin MLB athletes dating back to 1990. For Castillo, the Baní, Dominican Republic native took home the NL and AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award honors, respectively, in 2020 as a Cincinnati Red and in 2023 as a Mariner, which marked his first full season in Seattle.

“It’s pretty special, especially with Latino Sports and having our people in mind like that,” he said through team-interpreter Freddy Llanos Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.

“Winning it two times in my career feels good and I am really proud. Hopefully I can win it again.”

Like Castillo, many of his Seattle teammates have ties to the LatinoMVP Awards. Randy Arozarena won the AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year in 2020, as did Julio Rodríguez in 2022, who then carried his momentum over into 2023, winning the AL LatinoMVP.

In addition, Andrés Muñoz was also named a finalist for the AL LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year in 2024.

“Looking at this clubhouse, the reason why we won it and were nominated is because we’re all really good in our own individual ways,” Castillo replied when informed of the Mariners’ LatinoMVP Award details.

“For them to be able to win it too, sharing the clubhouse, and being teammates together, is an honor.”

Next up in the Mariners’ LatinoMVP frontline could potentially be Castillo’s teammate, All-Star slugger Eugenio Suárez, acquired by the Mariners from the Diamondbacks less than three weeks ago as MLB’s Trade Deadline was in full-swing.

The 34-year-old of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela has recorded 38 home runs on the season (fifth-most in MLB) and 94 RBI (fourth-most in MLB).

“It would be great to win that award,” Suárez said of the LatinoMVP. “Putting my name on that list would be awesome and a win for me. I don’t know what’s going to happen for the next two months, but seeing my name at that volume would mean a lot to me.”

