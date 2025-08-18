Letters from Beyond: From Eng. Alejo Peralta for Mexican BaseballCartas desde el Más Allá: Del Ing. Alejo Peralta para el Beisbol Mexicano

My beloved game:

I write to you excited by how the natives of our Mexico have multiplied in the Major Leagues. I love the Mexican Summer League, the winter Pacific League, and all the other leagues in Mexico. But we have to accept, because it is, that major league baseball in the United States is the best.

The years when, from your group, only one Mexican or no one played in that ball have become history. Now dozens of our own have reached those heights.

Here are the ones from this year, 2025. And I insist, only those who are truly native to Mexico:

Omar Cruz, from Hermosillo; Isaac Paredes, from Hermosillo; Alejandro Kirk, Tijuana; Andrés Muñoz, Los Mochis; Ramón Urías, Magdalena de Kino; Valente Belloso, Mexicali; Luis Urías, Magdalena de Kino; Manuel Rodríguez, Mérida; Jónathan Aranda, Tijuana; Javier Assad, Tijuana; José Urquidy, Mazatlán; Daniel Duarte, Huatabampo; Tirso Ornela, Tijuana; Jared Serna, Guaymas; Alex Osuna, Ahome, Sinaloa; Joey Menesas, Culiacán.

And we can be sure that there will be more and more of them, because our baseball is of the quality required for such a game.

Furthermore, we are the only country in the world where quality professional baseball is played 12 months a year. In the summer, the Mexican League; in the winter, the Pacific League.

In the United States and Japan, it is played only in the summer and in the Caribbean, only during the winter. Furthermore, we are the country with the most professional leagues. There have been years where there have been as many as 15 in our country.

More than a team owner, I was a baseball fan throughout the entire season. I loved all the teams in the League, just like my own, the Tigres de Ciudad de México.

The proof is that, in the face of the National Association of Baseball Players (ANABE) strike on July 1, 1980, I financially supported half a dozen teams with millions of pesos, so that our business wouldn’t be so affected.

I think that has helped Mexican baseball continue to triumph 45 years later. But I don’t consider myself a hero or anything like that. I’m simply a 100% fan of the greatest game in the history of humanity.

And seeing so many young people from Mexico in the Major Leagues and beyond today means we’ve done well.

A cheer for you, Mexican baseball. You’re adorable.

I love you so much…

Alejo.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

Del Ing. Alejo Peralta para el Beisbol Mexicano

Mi querido juego:

Te escribo emocionado, por cómo los nativos de nuestro México se han ido multiplicando en Grandes Ligas. Adoro la Liga Mexicana de Verano, la Liga del Pacífico invernal y todas las demás de México. Pero, tenemos que aceptar, porque así es, que el beisbol mayor de Estados Unidos es lo máximo.

Los años cuando, de tu grupo solo jugaba en esa pelota un mexicano o ninguno, han quedado en la historia. Ahora llegan a esas alturas, docenas de los nuestros.

Aquí tengo los de este año 2025. E insisto, solo los que son realmente nativos de México:

Omar Cruz, de Hermosillo; Isaac Paredes, de Hermosillo; Alejandro Kirk, Tijuana; Andrés Muñoz, Los Mochis; Ramón Urías, Magdalena de Kino; Valente Belloso, Mexicali; Luis Urías, Magdalena de Kino; Manuel Rodríguez, Mérida; Jónathan Aranda, Tijuana; Javier Assad, Tijuana; José Urquidy, Mazatlán; Daniel Duarte, Huatabampo; Tirso Ornela, Tijuana; Jared Serna, Guaymas; Alex Osuna, Ahome, Sinaloa; Joey Menesas, Culiacán.

Y podemos estar seguros de que cada vez serán más y más, porque nuestra pelota marcha con la calidad para tal beisbol.

Además, somos el único país del mundo donde se juega pelota profesional de calidad, durante los 12 meses del año. En el verano, la Liga Mexicana, en el Invierno, la Liga del Pacífico.

En Estados Unidos y Japón, se juega solo en el verano y en el Caribe, nada más durante el invierno. Además, somos el país con más ligas profesionales. Ha habido años hasta de 15 en el territorio nacional.

Más que propietario de equipo, fui amante del beisbol todo. Amaba a todos los equipos de la Liga, igual que al mío, Los Tigres de Ciudad de México.

La prueba está en que, ante la huelga de la Asociación Nacional de Beisbolistas (ANABE), el primero de julio de 1980, apoyé económicamente a media docena de equipos, con millones de pesos, para que no se afectara tanto nuestro negocio.

Creo que aquello ha servido para que 45 años después, siga triunfal el beisbol mexicano. Pero no me considero un héroe, ni nada parecido. Simplemente, soy un aficionado ciento por ciento del mejor juego en la historia de la humanidad.

Y ver hoy a tantos jovenes de México en Grandes Ligas y alrededores, quiere decir que hemos actuado bien.

Un ¡viva! para ti, beisbol mexicano. Eres adorable.

Te quiero mucho…

Alejo.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5