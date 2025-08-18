A Battle of the Badges between FDNY and NYPD for a Great Cause

Image Credit: Robert Rizzo/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — New York’s Bravest, the FDNY, defeated New York’s Finest, the NYPD, 3-1, in the fourth annual Battle of the Badges charity baseball game Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

Hosted by Mets icon David Wright, just coming off the franchise retiring his jersey number and inducting him into the team’s Hall of Fame last month, the 42-year-old, along with the organization, jolt started Battle of the Badges back in 2022—making for an annual event, with both teams consisting of former high school, college, and minor league baseball players, who are now members of the NYPD and FDNY.

While signing autographs and taking photos for all of those who asked throughout the memorable day in Queens, all for a great cause—as a portion of purchased tickets, which were $20 each, went to supporting various first responder charities—Wright was brought to the fact that many individuals in NYPD and FDNY’s dugout view him as their longtime idol and a role model for all of New York.

“A lot of these guys were like, ‘Oh, you were my guy growing up,’ Wright said, referring to the comments and love he received from both sides prior to first pitch. “And it’s like, ‘wait a minute, like how old are you? How old am I?’”

“But, you know, the biggest compliment or honor that I can receive is when the true heroes of the community come up to me and want to shake my hand. It should be the opposite, it should be vice versa. It should be baseball players or athletes in general that are held on this pedestal or in this high regard, thanking the men and women that put their lives on the line on a daily basis. And that’s what today, for me, is all about.”

