Series Recap: Mets Take Two in a Thrilling Weekend vs. Mariners

FLUSHING, NY — The thrilling weekend for Seattle and New York kicked off in Queens with fireworks Friday night as the Mariners stormed back to claim an 11–9 series opening victory over the Mets at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor went deep twice, and both Juan Soto and Francisco Álvarez added long balls to give New York the edge early.

But MLB’s home run season leader Cal Raleigh had other plans with his 46th homer of the year, sparking a massive five-run seventh inning that flipped the game and gave Seattle a comeback win.

The middle game of the three game set on Saturday belonged to the Mets, 3-1, thanks to an unforgettable MLB debut from Nolan McLean with the rookie right-hander throwing 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out eight and earning the win in his first big league appearance—a statistical feat matched only by Matt Harvey in Mets history.

Bryan Woo put in a strong effort for Seattle with six innings of solid work, but the Mariners’ bats couldn’t get going.

Sunday’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA

The series wrapped up in one of baseball’s most charming settings—Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Little League Classic, broadcasted on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Surrounded by Little Leaguers participating in the 2025 Little League World Series, creating a childhood-like atmosphere, the Mets were able to finish the job with a 7–3 victory.

Mark Vientos broke it open with a fifth inning three-run homer, while Raleigh later extended his MLB season HR lead to 47 on the year. Additionally, Clay Holmes picked up the win, his tenth of the season.

“Being around the kids and this environment just brings back memories of just playing with guys you grew up with around your neighborhood,” Vientos said in the postgame.

The unique energy of the 2025 Little League Classic, with kids running parts of the stadium experience—from the PA to the DJ booth as well as playing a role behind the mic for in-game interviews—made this more than just another game.

It was a special setting with a special finish.

The annual summer event brought heart and humor to the series finale with major leaguers spending time with the next generation of players, then playing in front of them hours later. Sharing the field together with pure baseball joy circulating through the air, Sunday’s experience was a perfect reminder of why the game matters for those of all ages and walks of life.

The Final Word on Mariners-Mets

This weekend delivered everything fans could ask for—rookie brilliance, momentum shifts, comeback drama, clutch power, and one of the most heartwarming game environments of the season. The Mets bounced back from a tough stretch to take the series, two games to one, showing toughness and poise. Seattle had its moments, especially in the opener, but couldn’t sustain the offense across all three games.

And as for the Little League Classic? It brought magic that went far beyond the box score.

“Watching the kids staring at Francisco Álvarez or Francisco Lindor, and you just see that smile on their face, like, ‘Oh my God, this is Francisco Álvarez,’ or ‘this is Francisco Lindor!’” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

“It just kind of takes you back to when I was that age and being around professional players, even from a distance… and just the fact that they were able to be that close, it was a pretty cool experience.”

