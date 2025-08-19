Altuve Accused, Like All the Stars – Altuve Acusado, Igual que Todos los Astros

You should always look for the idiot in the environment; and if you don’t find him, it’s yourself… Mark Cuban.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Irma Santoyo, from León, Guanajuato, asks: “What is the name of the disease Lou Gehrig suffered from, which was unknown at the time?”

Dear friend Yiya: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Jesús Jones P. from Maracay, asks: “What is your opinion on the accusations against José Altuve for the alleged use of electronic devices for sign-stealing?”

Dear friend Chucho: It’s not “alleged,” but proven, and it was not just José’s doing, but the entire team. The problem is that sign-stealing isn’t prohibited, but using television or something similar is.

Mario Viloria, from Santo Domingo, asks: “Do you think Jasson Domínguez is going to be the American League Rookie of the Year?”

Dear friend Yayo: At the beginning of the season, Domínguez was the best rookie. But now, Jimmy Shapiro, of BetOnline, informs me that the number one is Isaac Collins, the Brewers outfielder.

Idalio Márquez, N., from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true that Vinicio Castilla still holds a home run record, set with the Rockies?”

Dear friend Yayo: Surely you’re referring to the six Rockies who, in 1997, hit 205 home runs, but it wasn’t a record, because the 1961 Yankees had 207, compared to Roger Maris (61), Mickey Mantle (54), Bill Skowron (28), Yogi Berra (22), Johnny Blanchard (21), and Elston Howard (21).

The 205 for the Denver team: Larry Walker (49), Andrés Galarraga (41), Vinicio (40), Ellis Burks (32), Dante Bichette (26), and Jeff Reed (17).

Ricardo Duarte, from Mayagüez, asks: “I’ve heard many times that Ferguson Jenkins is in the Hall of Fame, despite having been tried for drug trafficking. But they never say where or when they found him with that.”

Dear friend Chardo: At the Toronto airport, when he was trying to enter his native Canada, Customs found him with cocaine, hashish, and marijuana.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online, if you access it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Altuve Acusado, Igual que Todos los Astros

Siempre debes buscar al idiota en el ambiente; y si no lo encuentras es que eres tú mismo… Mark Cuban.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Irma Santoyo, de León, Guanajuato, pregunta: “¿Cómo llaman ahora la enfermedad que sufrió Lou Gehrig y la cual era desconocida entonces?”

Amiga Yiya: Amayotropic lateral sclerosis. En castellano, esclerosis lateral amiotrófica.

Jesús Jones P. de Maracay, solicita: “Su opinión acerca de las acusaciones contra José Altuve por el supuesto uso de dispositivos electrónicos”.

Amigo Chucho: No es “supuesto”, sino comprobado, y no es asunto de José solamente, sino de todo el equipo. El problema es que robar señas no está prohibido, pero sí lo está con el uso de la televisión o algo parecido.

Mario Viloria, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Usted cree que Jasson Domínguez va a ser El Novato del Año de la Liga Americana?”

Amigo Yayo: Al comienzo de la temporada, Domínguez era el mejor de los novatos. Pero ahora, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline me informa que el número uno es Isaac Collins, outfielder de los Cerveceros.

Idalio Márquez N. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Vinicio Castilla tiene aún un récord de jonrones, impuesto con los Rockies?”

Amigo Yayo: Seguramente, te refieres a los seis Rockies que, en 1997, sumaron 205 cuadrangulares, pero no fue récord, porque los Yankees de 1961, sacaron 207, por Roger Maris 61, Mickey Mantle 54, Bill Skowron 28, Yogi Berra 22, Johnny Blanchard 21, Elston Howard 21.

Los 205 de los de Denver: Larry Walker 49, Andrés Galarraga 41, Vinicio 40, Ellis Burks 32, Dante Bichette 26, Jeff Reed 17.

Ricardo Duarte, de Mayagüez, pregunta: “He oído muchas veces que Ferguson Jenkins está en el Hall de la Fama, no obstante haber sido juzgado por tráfico de drogas. Pero, nunca dicen dónde ni cuándo lo encontraron con eso”.

Amigo Chardo: En el aeropuerto de Toronto, cuando intentaba entrar a su país nativo, Canadá, en la Aduana le encontraron cocaína, hachís y marihuana.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

